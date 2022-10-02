Sports

Premier League 2022-23, rampant City destroy United 6-3: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 02, 2022, 09:36 pm 3 min read

Haaland and Foden scored a hat-trick each (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped City rip apart Manchester United on matchday 8 of Premier League 2022-23. Foden and Haaland completed a brace to up City 4-0 at halftime. Erik ten Hag's United, however, sprung into action in the second half. Goals from Antony and Anthony Martial countered Foden and Haaland, but they weren't enough. Here's more.

Matc How did the match pan out?

Bernardo Silva supplied a superb low ball to Foden, who ensured a sensational left-footed finish. Haaland doubled the lead with a stellar header from Kevin de Bruyne's corner. The Norwegian slid the third before Foden followed. Antony intercepted a City ball to open United's account. Haaland and Foden scored a goal each before Martial pulled another one for United and converted a late penalty.

Achievements Sensational Haaland unlocks these achievements

As per Opta, Haaland (22y 73days) is now the second-youngest player to score in his first Manchester derby for City in PL, after Mario Balotelli (21y 72days) in October 2011. He has become the first player in PL history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition. Haaland now owns 14 goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances.

Feats Feats galore for Haaland!

As per Opta, Haaland is now the first City player to score a hat-trick versus United since Francis Lee in December 1970 and third overall (also Horace Barnes in Oct 1921). Astonishingly, he played a part in five of City's six goals in the concluded fixture (G3, A2). It's the most goal involvements by a player in a single PL Manchester derby.

Records Some more interesting records set in the match

As per Opta, Man City have both the highest scorer and assister in Haaland (17) and De Bruyne (10) across Europe's big five leagues across competitions this season. Interestingly, the latter has already assisted Haaland on five occasions. Also, City's 6-3 win over United is the highest-scoring match in the Manchester derby across competitions.

Information De Bruyne, Foden clock these numbers

De Bruyne, who was instrumental behind two goals, has now raced to eight assists in PL 2022-23. Overall, he owns 92 assists in 215 appearances for the Citizens. Meanwhile, Foden has now captured 29 goals in 105 PL fixtures for City.

Information Unwanted record for United

As per Opta, United have conceded four-plus first-half goals in four PL games since the start of 2020-21 (vs Tottenham in October 2020, Liverpool in October 2021, Brentford in August 2022, and Man City). This is twice as often as any other team.

Standings City snap United's winning streak

City (20 points) clinched their sixth win of the season (Draws 2) to remain seated at the second spot in PL 2022-23 standings. Arsenal are still atop (21 points), post a 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday. Meanwhile, City snapped up United's four-match win-streak. The Red Devils occupy the sixth spot (12 points), with four wins and three losses.