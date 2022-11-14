Sports

Formula 1, Mercedes' George Russell wins Brazilian GP: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 14, 2022

George Russell won his maiden Grand Prix (Source: Twitter/@MercedesAMGF1)

Mercedes' George Russell claimed his maiden Grand Prix win at 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was a day to remember for the Formula 1 giants, who bagged their first one-two of the season, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton concluding second. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third. Most notably, it was Mercedes' maiden win in the F1 2022 season underway. Here's more.

Result A look at the race results in Sao Paulo

As stated, Russell, Hamilton, and Sainz booked the top three spots at Sao Paulo, respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tasted a fourth-place finish, with Alpine racer and two-time champion Fernando Alonso trailing him. Redbull ace and 2022 champion Max Verstappen, however, had to make peace with a sixth-place finish, after an early collision with Hamilton. He was followed by team-mate Sergio Perez.

Win Maiden Grand Prix win for Russell

Russell commanded an early lead, thanks to the Sprint Result and Sainz's five-place grid penalty. He controlled the proceedings throughout, thereby eking out a 1.5-second lead to finish ahead of Hamilton. It was his first Grand Prix win, and he secured his ninth podium finish. Russell has become the 113th race winner in F1 history. Besides, he is the 20th British winner.

Numbers Key numbers for Hamilton, Sainz

Hamilton concluded second for the third consecutive race, after USA GP and Mexican GP. It was the fifth instance of him finishing second this season. While Hamilton clocked his 191st podium finish, he still seeks his maiden GP win in 2022. Meanwhile, Sainz stamped his ninth podium finish of the 2022 season, taking the tally to 15 such finishes in his F1 career.

Records Mercedes script these records

It was a day to remember for the Silver Arrows, as they hadn't had a one-two finish in more than two years before Sunday. The last was at Imola in 2020, when Hamilton won over Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes took their first 2022 win after 15 previous podium finishes this season. Prior to the concluded race, Mercedes' last win was in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Duo Controversial finish for Redbull's Verstappen, Perez

Perez dropped to seventh after allowing Verstappen to take over. However, the two-time winner couldn't catch Alonso, besides declining an opportunity for his team-mate to get back his place. Verstappen finished sixth at Sao Paulo, his lowest at Interlagos since joining Red Bull in 2016. He also cost Perez WDC standings, allowing Leclerc to draw levels with the season-ending race remaining.

Verstappen has steered to 429 points this season. Leclerc (290) is now tied with Perez in the battle for a second-place finish in the F1 championship. Meanwhile, Russell (265) and Hamilton (240) are the next two, with Sainz (234) trailing them.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

As for the Constructors, Red Bull have extended their lead with 719 points. Ferrari are second with 524 points. Mercedes are seated third with 505 points. Alpine are fourth with 167 points and are above McLaren (148). Alfa Romeo follow suit with 55 points.