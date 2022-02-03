Sports

Statistical comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Statistical comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Written by Sneha Singh Edited by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2022, 02:27 pm 3 min read

Hamilton has won seven world championship title (Photo Credit: Twitter/@LewisHamilton)

The rivalry of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 is among the most talked-about across the globe. The two made their F1 debuts during the same season in 2007 and have largely dominated the scenes ever since. Even after completing 15 seasons in F1, they rule the roost. However, their rivalry has lessened over the years. Here, we decode the same.

Context Why does it matter?

Ever since their arrival in F1, both Hamilton and Vettel have been inseparable in terms of setting standards in sports.

They have won 11 of the last 15 F1 Drivers Championship titles.

They have won 156 races between them (103 Hamilton and 53 Vettel) and have taken a combined 160 pole positions (103 to 57).

They have recorded a combined 97 fastest laps.

Stats Vettel vs Hamilton overall head to head

Hamilton has won seven championships while Vettel has managed just four. Hamilton has recorded 103 victories as compared to 53 by Vettel. The Brit has 182 podium finishes while Vettel has managed 122. Hamilton has amassed 4,554.5 points while the German has 3,283 points. Vettel's highest win streak in a season is nine while Hamilton has five.

Hamilton Hamilton has won seven world championships

Hamilton has won a record seven world championships. A record he shares with Michael Schumacher. Hamilton won his first title in 2008, just a year after his debut to become the youngest ever World Champion at the age of 23. He had to wait till 2014 to win his next title. He won his next five titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Vettel The Sebastian Vettel era (2010-2013)

Vettel single-handedly dominated F1 from 2010 to 2013 and during that time he was considered a favorite to equal Schumacher's record of seven titles. However, in recent years, he has fallen behind his long time rival Hamilton. Vettel won his first championship title in 2010. Thereafter, he enjoyed a rare purple patch by taking the next three F1 drivers championships (2011, 2012, and 2013).

Wins Most wins in a season

Vettel is tied with Schumacher for the most number of F1 one wins in a season (13). While Schumacher record the feat during the 2004 season, Vettel equaled his record in 2013. Hamilton is tied with Vettel (2011) and Schumacher (2002) for the second most wins (11). Hamilton has achieved this feat on four occasions - 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Youngest Youngest driver to win a race in F1

Vettel is the second-youngest F1 driver to win a race. He recorded the feat aged 21 years and 11 days during the Italian GP (2008). Max Verstappen leads the elite list, having won the 2016 Spain GP at the age of 18 (and 15 days). Hamilton is sitting at the seventh spot, having won the Canadian GP at the age of 22.

Seasons Most consecutive seasons with at least one Grand Prix win

Hamilton is tied with Schumacher for most consecutive seasons with at least one Grand Prix win - 15. Since making his debut in 2007, Hamilton has won at least one GP in every calendar year. Schumacher recorded the same feat from 1992 to 2006. Meanwhile, Vettel recorded six consecutive seasons with at least one Grand Prix win (2008-2013).