Ligue 1 2022-23, Neymar shines as PSG overcome Lorient: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 07:44 pm 2 min read

PSG registered their 12th win in Ligue 1 2022-23(Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over Lorient on matchday 14 of the Ligue 1 2022-23. Neymar (9') slotted past Lorient's defenders to put PSG in the lead. Although the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances, they managed to pull one back through Terem Moffi (53'). Later, Danilo Pereira's header sealed the fate of the game. Here's more.

Duo Neymar, Pereira ink these numbers

Neymar starred in PSG's comprehensive win over Lorient. He fetched a goal and an assist in the concluded fixture. The Brazilian ace now owns 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1 2022-23. Notably, it was his 15th goal across competitions for the Parisians in the season underway. Meanwhile, Pereira scored only his eighth goal for the French giants in 60 Ligue 1 appearances.

Neymar pounced on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo to garner a 1-0 lead for the Parisians. PSG pressed for a second, but goal-keeper Vito Mannone superbly kept the visitors at bay. Moffi, who was too wide in his earlier attempt, put both teams on a level. Pereira fetched a close-range header off Neymar's corner in the dying stages to conclude the affair.

Do you know? PSG keep their dominant run intact

PSG have been unbeaten in their last 12 away fixtures in the French top-flight (W10 D2), with their last defeat coming in March 2022 versus Monaco (0-3).

Standings A look at the standings

PSG clinched their 12th win in Ligue 1 2022-23 (D2). They have tallied 38 points and enjoy a five-point cushion over second-placed Lens. Rennes and Lorient follow suit, with 27 points each. Meanwhile, it was Lorient's third loss in the French top-flight this season and second in succession, having lost to Nice (1-2).

Information Unwanted records for Lorient

Lorient have won only one of their last 16 games against PSG in Ligue 1 (D2 L13), with it coming on January 31, 2021 (3-2). They haven't won any of their last four games in Ligue 1 (D2 L2), after winning their previous six.