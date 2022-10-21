Aston Villa sack manager Steven Gerrard: Decoding his stats
Premier League club Aston Villa sacked manager Steven Gerrard after their 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Gerrard has left Villa with the side in 17th place. Notably, they are level on points with 18th-placed Wolves but are ahead only on terms of goals scored. Villa have so far won just two league games this season. Here's more.
- Villa endured a poor run of form under Gerrard and there was no identity given the set backs he faced due to his new signings getting injured.
- Several players got away with poor performances and that stalled the progress.
- Gerrard who won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers before moving to Villa will be gutted. He was also never a fan favorite.
Fulham dominated the first half with Harrison Reed putting the side ahead after Villa goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez had punched a corner into his path. Andreas Pereira went close on two occasions, while striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had a far-post header cleared off the line. Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card for Villa as Fulham capitalized Mitrovic scoring and Mings managing an own goal.
As per Opta, for the first time in the Premier League, Aston Villa had a player sent off, conceded a penalty, and scored an own goal all in the same match.
Gerrard managed 39 games for Villa in the Premier League in total. He managed 12 wins, 8 draws, and 19 losses. His side scored 45 goals but went on to concede 53. Overall, he oversaw 40 games for Villa in all competitions (W13 D8 L19). He had a poor win percentage of 32.5.