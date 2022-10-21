Sports

Aston Villa sack manager Steven Gerrard: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Premier League club Aston Villa sacked manager Steven Gerrard (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League club Aston Villa sacked manager Steven Gerrard after their 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Gerrard has left Villa with the side in 17th place. Notably, they are level on points with 18th-placed Wolves but are ahead only on terms of goals scored. Villa have so far won just two league games this season. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Villa endured a poor run of form under Gerrard and there was no identity given the set backs he faced due to his new signings getting injured.

Several players got away with poor performances and that stalled the progress.

Gerrard who won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers before moving to Villa will be gutted. He was also never a fan favorite.

FULAVL Fulham down a sorry Villa side

Fulham dominated the first half with Harrison Reed putting the side ahead after Villa goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez had punched a corner into his path. Andreas Pereira went close on two occasions, while striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had a far-post header cleared off the line. Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card for Villa as Fulham capitalized Mitrovic scoring and Mings managing an own goal.

Information Unwanted record for Villa

As per Opta, for the first time in the Premier League, Aston Villa had a player sent off, conceded a penalty, and scored an own goal all in the same match.

Numbers Gerrard's Villa numbers as manager

Gerrard managed 39 games for Villa in the Premier League in total. He managed 12 wins, 8 draws, and 19 losses. His side scored 45 goals but went on to concede 53. Overall, he oversaw 40 games for Villa in all competitions (W13 D8 L19). He had a poor win percentage of 32.5.