Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 20, 2022, 10:32 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo has been dropped from the United squad vs Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the upcoming Premier League clash versus Chelsea this weekend as per renowned football journalist Samuel Luckhurst. Ronaldo had earlier gone down the tunnel in the 89th minute in United's win over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As per BBC, Ronaldo left the stadium before the match finished. Here's more.

Situation Erik ten Hag said he would deal with Ronaldo

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the game versus Spurs and he showed his displeasure by walking off. United beat Spurs 2-0, bossing the show and they could have scored more. After the match, ten Hag was asked about CR7 and he said that he would "deal with" the issue on Thursday. "I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him," he said.

Ronaldo has been dropped from the United squad vs Chelsea by Ten Hag. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2022

Vs Chelsea 'Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United team'

As per Fabrizio Romano, United have issued a statement on Ronaldo, confirming that he won't be part of the team on Saturday to face Chelsea. "Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United team for this Saturday's game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture". Ronaldo won't be part of training over the next three days.

Subbed off Ronaldo was subbed off versus Newcastle

Ronaldo started the game versus Newcastle United last weekend but was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the second half. CR7 was visibly frustrated on being subbed off and ten Hag said later on that the player needed to assure him with his performance. Versus Spurs, the manager preferred Rashford as the number nine as ten Hag wanted energy and high pressing from the forwards.

Desire Ronaldo wants to leave Man United

Ronaldo wanted to leave Man United in the 2022 summer transfer window but found no takers. United were adamant that he wasn't for sale. He missed pre-season and ten Hag took his time to draft him into the playing XI. With Anthony Martial's injury concerns, Ronaldo got his chances. However, Ronaldo is unhappy as he doesn't want to be a squad player.

Move A bold move by Erik ten Hag

United manager ten Hag has shown that no player is bigger than the club. He has also highlighted the fact of him being an authoritative manager which is in contrast with the previous permanent regime. Ronaldo's decision to walk off was a sign of disrespect and the Dutchman wasted no time to let his feeling known to Ronaldo.

Reactions Former players criticize Ronaldo for his behavior

After the incident, several former players criticized Ronaldo. "That is unacceptable - it is so poor," said Gary Lineker on BBC Match of the Day. Former England defender Micah Richards said: "For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing." Peter Schmeichel also expressed his disappointment on Ronaldo.

Do you know? Ronaldo has featured in 12 games this season

Ronaldo has played 12 games for United this season, including 8 in the Premier League. He sat out of two games versus Manchester City and Spurs respectively. He has however been part of all four of United's Europa League games. Ronaldo has scored two goals.