Harry Kane helps Tottenham beat Brighton 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 12:28 am 2 min read

Kane bagged his 191st Premier League goal (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Harry Kane helped Tottenham beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. The win helps Spurs strengthen their position in the top three of the PL standings. Kane bagged his 191st Premier League goal and eighth of the season as Spurs opened up a four-point gap over fourth-placed Chelsea. Here we present the key stats.

Match Kane helps Spurs win 1-0

Kane's first-half header was enough to secure a victory for Spurs. Brighton started slowly but grew into the game and had chances to equalize before half-time. Lewis Dunk and Solly March missed presentable chances. In the second half both sides failed to break each other down. Kane should have given his side a 2-0 lead but dragged his shot wide.

Duo Kane scores his 256th goal for Spurs; Son shines

Kane now has 191 PL goals, including 8 this season. Overall, he has raced to 256 goals for Spurs in all competitions from 398 games. He also has one assist under his belt. Son Heung-min provided the assist for Kane. Son now has 48 PL assists in 241 matches for Spurs. He has two assists this season in the Premier League.

Feats Conte and Kane register these feats

As per Opta, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has lost none of his previous 53 Premier League games in which his sides have been ahead at half time (W49 D4). It's the most such games in the competition without defeat for a manager. Kane has scored 12 goals in his last 12 PL games, netting in each of his last four appearances.

