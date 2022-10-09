Sports

Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan hammer Juventus 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 12:04 am 2 min read

Tomori has scored both his two Serie A goals against Juventus (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan bounced back from a telling defeat in the UEFA Champions League to down Juventus 2-0 on matchday nine of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Milan have risen to third in the table for the time being with 20 points. On the other hand, Juve are eighth, suffering their second defeat this season. Here are the key stats.

Fikayo Tomori smashed in the opener, showing great composure to blast past Wojciech Szczesny on the stroke of half-time. Brahim Diaz then silenced the visitors with the second after half-time. AC Milan were the better side and could have had a third late on but Szczesny denied Divock Origi. Milan managed to clock 21 attempts but had just three on target.

As per Opta, Milan have won both against Juventus and Inter before their 10th Serie A match played in a season for the second time in their history, after the 1970-71 season. Brahim Diaz is one of the three Spanish players to have scored more than one Serie A goal against Juve, alongside Luis Suarez (three) and Jose Callejon (three).

As per Opta, Tomori has scored both his two Serie A goals against Juventus. Notably, he is one of the three English players to have scored more than one goal against Juve in the competition, along Gerald Hitchens (three) and Tammy Abraham (two).