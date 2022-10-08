Sports

Iga Swiatek reaches the final of 2022 Ostrava Open

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 08, 2022, 11:42 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has reached the final (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Making her first appearance after winning the US Open, women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the final of the 2022 Ostrava Open. Swiatek beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 in three sets. Prior to this win, Swiatek had overcome Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4 in the quarters and Ajla Tomljanovic (R16), who retired midway in the match (7-5, 2-2). Here's more.

Honors Swiatek is aiming to win her 8th title in 2022

Swiatek has won seven titles in 2022, having earlier sealed six straight honors in a 37-match winning run. Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit. She claimed the Italian Open, French Open, and the US Open.

60-7 60-7 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek now has a 60-7 win-loss record in 2022. In the first round, she steered clear of Australia's Ashleigh Barty, for most matches won in a single season (57). Swiatek is now the first player to hit 60 victories in a calendar year since Caroline Wozniacki finished 2017 with 60. In terms of H2H record versus Alexandrova, the Pole now has a 1-1 tally.

Finals Eighth final of the season

Swiatek has claimed her 10th straight win and will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the final on Sunday. Swiatek is into her eighth final of the season and is undefeated in finals so far. Throughout her career, Swiatek is 10-1 in WTA Tour singles finals. Her only loss came against Polona Hercog in Swiatek's at 2019 Lugano.

Finale Swiatek is 2-0 up versus Krejcikova

Krejcikova battled past reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4. In terms of H2H record versus Swiatek, Krejcikova has lost both her previous meetings. Swiatek won in straight sets on the hard courts of Miami last year. She then enjoyed a three-set win on the clay of Rome two months later.