Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 11:17 pm 3 min read

Gabriel Martinelli put the hosts ahead (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Arsenal overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an entertaining contest at the Emirates in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Gabriel Martinelli put the hosts ahead in the 1st minute before Darwin Nunez equalized. Granit Xhaka scored in added first-half extra time before Roberto Firmino made it 2-2. Bukayo Saka converted his penalty and made it 3-2 to seal a memorable win. Here's more.

Positions Arsenal are atop the table; Liverpool are 10th

Arsenal are back at the top of the Premier League standings with 24 points from nine games (W8 L1). Mikel Arteta's side has one point more than Manchester City (23). Liverpool are languishing at 10th place, with 10 points from eight games. Jurgen Klopp's men are winless in three PL matches. Liverpool suffered their second defeat of the season.

Records Key records scripted by the Gunners

As per Opta, Arsenal have won at least eight of their first nine league matches in a top-flight campaign for the fourth time, after 2007-08, 2004-05, and 1947-48. Arsenal sit atop the table after nine-plus games into a season for the first time since December 10, 2016 (15th game). Arsenal ended their run of three defeats versus Liverpool while scoring the first goal.

Martinelli Martinelli registers these records

As per Opta, Martinelli's goal after 58 seconds was Arsenal's quickest in a Premier League home game since October 2011 (Robin van Persie, 29 seconds versus Sunderland). It's also the quickest goal that Arsenal have ever scored against Liverpool in Premier League history. Martinelli is also the youngest Arsenal player to score and assist against Liverpool in the Premier League (21 years 113 days).

Information Saka is now the second-youngest player to reach 20 goals

At an age of 21 years and 34 days, Bukayo Saka is now the second-youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Arsenal, after only Nicolas Anelka (20y 41d).

Information Unique record for Martinelli and Saka

All three goals tonight were scored by Saka (two) and Martinelli (21 years old). As per Opta, Arsenal have now scored 54 goals via players aged 21 and under in the PL under Arteta, 22 more than any other side during his tenure.

ARSLIV How did the match pan out?

Martinelli put Arsenal ahead after 58 seconds but Liverpool responded well and Nunez slid home Luis Diaz's cross after 34 minutes. Saka restored Arsenal's lead after Martinelli broke clear on the counter-attack. Liverpool leveled once more eight minutes after the break when substitute Roberto Firmino found the net. Thiago Alcantara was penalized for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus as Saka scored from the spot.