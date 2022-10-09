Sports

Barbora Krejcikova beats Iga Swiatek to win 2022 Ostrava Open

Swiatek was beaten in three sets by Krejcikova

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has lost the 2022 Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcikova. Swiatek was beaten in three sets by Krejcikova. She lost the contest 7-5, 6-7, 3-6. Swiatek, who has won seven titles in 2022, suffered her maiden defeat in a summit clash. Swiatek now has a 60-8 win-loss record in 2022. Here are further details.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Both players served seven aces in the match and committed two double faults each. Krejcikova had a 70% win on the first serve. She converted four out of 10 break points and won 120 points in total.

Krejcikova's journey and other feats

Krejcikova battled past reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the final. Prior to that she overcame Shelby Rogers, got a walkover in the second round before beating Alycia Parks in the last eight. Krejcikova has a 25-14 win-loss record in 2022. She has pocketed her second title this year and 5th overall.

Information 1-2 record for Krejcokova against Swiatek

In terms of H2H record versus Swiatek, Krejcikova has sealed her maiden win. She had lost the previous two matches versus Swiatek, who won in straight sets on the hard courts of Miami last year and on the clay of Rome two months later.

Information 10-2 in WTA Tour singles finals for Iga

Swiatek had claimed her 10th straight before facing Krejcikova in the final on Sunday. Swiatek was into her eighth final of the season. Throughout her career, Swiatek is 10-2 in WTA Tour singles finals. Previously, her only loss came against Polona Hercog at 2019 Lugano.