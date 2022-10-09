Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Borussia Dortmund hold Bayern Munich 2-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 12:48 am

Yousoufa Moukoko scored for Borussia Dortmund (Source: Twitter/@BlackYellow)

Borussia Dortmund held Bayern Munich 2-2 in a crucial Bundesliga 2022-23 encounter. Dortmund were 2-0 down at home and were staring at a defeat before they scored twice to stop Bayern. Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane handed Bayern a 2-0 lead but Yousoufa Moukoko pulled one back. Bayen had Kingsley Coman sent off in the 90th minute before Anthony Modeste equalized. Here's more.

Do you know? Dortmund come back to hold Bayern

Jamal Musiala assisted both goals for Bayern in either side of half-time. However, Moukoko gave Dortmund hope with a 74th-minute strike. Coman got sent away for a cynical foul on Karim Adeyemi. He had received a yellow card earlier. Modeste leveled the show thereafter.

Duo Records for Dortmund's goal-scoring duo

As per Opta, with his equalizing goal (2-2) Anthony Modeste scored in the 95th minute the latest goal in the Bundesliga "Klassiker" between Dortmund and Bayern since detailed data collection in 2004-05. Moukoko has become the youngest scorer in the "Klassiker" between Dortmund and Bayern (17 years, 322 days) replacing Dortmund's Lars Ricken (1995, 18 years and 286 days).

Information Jamal shines for Bayern

Following his assists for Goretzka and Sane, Musiala has been directly involved in 15 goals across his 13 appearances in all competitions this season (7 goals, 8 assists).

Information Bayern and Dortmund have 16 points each

Both Bayern and Dortmund have 16 points from nine games in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. Bayern are ahead with a better goal difference. Leader Union Berlin and second-placed SC Freiburg can extend the lead by winning their games on Sunday.