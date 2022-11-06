Sports

2022 ICC T20 World Cup: Key stats of the semi-finalists

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 06:28 pm 3 min read

India have a 27-9 win-loss record in T20Is this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end. We have the semi-finalists raring to take a go at each other in the T20 tournament. India bested Zimbabwe by 71 runs to clinch the top-spot in Group 2, with Pakistan trailing them. New Zealand and England finished first and second in Group 1, respectively, post the Super 12s. We decode the semi-finalists.

India India are one of the hot favorites

2007 T20 World Cup winners, India, enjoy a daunting 27-9 win-loss record in the format this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side eked out a narrow four-wicket win over Pakistan, followed by a 56-run win over Netherlands. They suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa before punching Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the Super 12s. India have what it takes to win it all Down Under.

Pakistan Pakistan can be a force on their day

Pakistan had horrible starts to the tourney, with back-to-back beatings against India and Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe defeat would've dented their confidence to some extent, given they missed out by three runs. The Babar Azam-captained side stitched a three-match win-streak thereafter, hammering the Dutchmen, SA, and Bangladesh. The Men in Green concluded second in Group 2, with six points in their kitty.

England England eye their second T20 honor

England have arguably the most lethal attack on offer in the tournament. Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, and Dawid Malan complete their top-order. Ben Stokes is a clutch campaigner. Speedster Mark Wood can be a nuisance. England overcame Afghanistan but suffered a five-run beating to Ireland (DLS method). Post a rain-abandoned game against Australia, they beat NZ and Sri Lanka to reach the last four.

NZ NZ have looked commanding as well

New Zealand wound up as the runners-up in the 2021 edition, crumbling in the final summit against Australia. In this edition, the Black Caps registered a behemoth 89-run win over the Aussies to avenge last year's defeat. Post a wash-out against Afghanistan, NZ defeated SL before losing by 20 runs against England. They hammered Ireland by 35 runs to complete their Super 12 journey.

Stats Who are the key performers?

For India, seamer Arshdeep Singh (10 wickets) and Virat Kohli (246 runs) have been a menace. Meanwhile, Shan Masood (134 runs) and all-rounder Shadab Khan (10 scalps) have been the top performers for Pakistan. Alex Hales (125 runs) and Sam Curran (10 wickets) are must-sees from England. Hard-hitter Glenn Phillips (195 runs) and spinner Mitchell Santner (8) have enjoyed a terrific run so far.

NZ Can the wait end for New Zealand?

Among the four semi-finalists, NZ are the only side yet to win a T20 WC title. India were the inaugural winner, beating Pakistan in an enthralling fashion in 2007. Pakistan grabbed the top reward in 2009, trumping SL. England got hold of the trophy in 2010 after trouncing arch-rivals Australia. NZ reached the semis in 2007 and 2016, before making the finals in 2021.

Schedule Here's the schedule for the semi-finals

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semi-final at SCG on November 9 (1:30 PM IST). Meanwhile, India will be locking horns with Buttler-powered England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval on November 10 (1:30 PM IST). The winners of the semi-finals will partake in the finale scheduled for November 13 at the MCG in Melbourne (1:30 PM IST).