Sports

2022 T20 WC, all-round India demolish Zimbabwe: Key stats

2022 T20 WC, all-round India demolish Zimbabwe: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 04:57 pm 4 min read

India finished on top of Group 2 standings with eight points (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma-led India torched Zimbabwe with a 71-run win at the MCG in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the Men in Blue piled up 186/5, courtesy of fifties from Suryakumar Yadav (61*) and KL Rahul (51). Later, Indian seamers floored the Zimbabwean top and middle-order to ensure a memorable triumph. We look at the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

India managed 46/1 in the powerplay, despite a maiden first over. Rahul kept the scores ticking and got India past 90 within 13 overs. However, it was SKY's otherwordly inning that powered the inaugural champions to a match-winning total. Sean Williams (2/9) was the only positive for Zimbabwe. Indian bowlers brought down Zimbabwe to 36/5 in 7.3 overs to eventually seize the bout.

Rohit Rohit's struggle in PP overs continue

Rohit hasn't had desirable starts in the powerplay this WC. As per Cricbuzz, the Mumbaikar has compiled 52 runs across five innings, averaging 13.00 (Dismissals: 4). He has struck at 89.65. Interestingly, he went on to bash a fifty (53 vs Netherlands) in the only time he survived the powerplay. His scores in the tourney read 4, 53, 15, 2, and 15.

India An unwanted record for Team India

According to ESPNcricinfo, India have the second-lowest run rate in the powerplay in this WC (5.96). They have lost eight wickets in this interval. On the boundary front, India have fetched 13 fours and six maximums. Only Pakistan (5.93) have a poorer run rate than Men in Blue in this regard.

Rahul Back-to-back fifties for Rahul

Rahul, who hammered a fifty against Bangladesh, floored the rival attack on offer. Despite a slow start to the inning, the stylish batter steered to a 34-ball half-century. He tonked a six off Sikandar Raza to clock his 22nd T20I fifty before departing on the very next delivery (4s: 3, 6s: 3). He now has 2,260 T20I runs, surpassing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2,243).

Information India's maiden T20 WC win over Zimbabwe

Team India now command a daunting 8-2 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in T20Is. This was their maiden meet in T20 WC. Prior to this fixture, they last met in the format back in 2016 when India recorded a 2-1 series win.

SKY SKY breaches 1,000 T20I-run mark in 2022

Suryakumar was once again Team India's savior, coming up with his 12th T20I fifty to get them to a competitive total. In the process, he breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is played this year (1,026), becoming the first batter to do so. Prior to this inning, SKY's scores in the tournament read 15, 51*, 68, and 30.

Chakabva Chakabva's horrific run in 2022 T20 WC

Wicket-keeper batter Regis Chakabva had a forgettable show throughout the 2022 T20 WC. He registered his third duck, getting bowled out to Arshdeep Singh. Chakabva's scores read 0, 13, 4, 8, 0, 15, 5, and 0. He averaged a dismal 5.62 (SR: 70.31). As per Cricbuzz, he became the first player to be dismissed for six single-digit scores in an edition of T20 WC.

Powerplay Zimbabwe have faltered big time in the Powerplay

As per Cricbuzz, Zimbabwe have lost 23 wickets in the Powerplay in 2022 WC. It's the most number of dismissals by a side in the tournament underway. Their PP scores in this WC: 41/3 vs Ireland, 55/3 vs West Indies, 30/2 vs Scotland, 14/3 vs South Africa (3 overs), 47/2 vs Pakistan, 36/4 vs Bangladesh, 20/3 vs Netherlands, and now 28/3 vs India.

Bhuvneshwar T20 specialist Bhuvneshwar shines

Defending 187, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a wicket on the first delivery, tempting Wesley Madhevere to play an outside-off delivery. As per Kausthub Gudipati, this was the third instance when Bhuvneshwar picked a wicket on the first ball of an innings in 2022 (vs Sri Lanka, February 24; vs England, July 9). No other bowler has done it more than once in the same year.

Bhuvneswhar King of powerplay!

As per Kausthub Gudipati, veteran Bhuvneshwar has become the first man to bowl 10 maidens in T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah follows suit (9). Also, Bhuvneshwar now holds the most maidens by an Indian in a men's T20I series/tournament (3). He broke a tie with S Sreesanth (2007 WC), Harbhajan Singh (2012 WC), and Bumrah (2016 Asia Cup), besides breaking his previous best (2016 Asia Cup).