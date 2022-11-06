Sports

T20 WC, Ravichandran Ashwin claims 3/22 against Zimbabwe: Key stats

Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin clipped figures worth 3/22 against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup underway on Sunday. The off-spinner floored the rival lower-order, thereby helping India garner a 71-run win as they successfully defended a 187-run target. Ashwin is now the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the format, surpassing T20 specialist Jasprit Bumrah. We decode his stats.

T20 WCs How has Ashwin fared in ICC T20 WC?

Ashwin's three-fer has piloted him to 32 scalps in T20 World Cup history. The spin maestro averages an astonishing 16.40 and strikes at 15.50. He has been highly economical with his exploits (6.32). He pipped the wicket-tally of Dale Steyn (30), Stuart Broad (30), and Wanindu Hasaranga (31). Meanwhile, Ashwin ranks behind Umar Gul (35) and Ajantha Mendis (35) in this regard.

T20Is Decoding Ashwin's T20I numbers

Ashwin debuted against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2010. He has since pocketed 72 wickets in the format across 64 matches. He averages 22.84 and boasts a stellar economy of 6.85. At home, Ashwin has snared 22 wickets at 23.45. Meanwhile, he owns 18 and 32 scalps at away and neutral venues, averaging 32.27 and 17.12, respectively. His best figures read 4/8 (vs Sri Lanka).

Wickets Ashwin climbs up the ladder

Ashwin (72) steered clear of Pakistan's Haris Rauf (70) and fellow countryman Bumrah (70) in the list of leading wicket-takers in T20I cricket. He has the third-most wickets for India, behind seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (89) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (85). Meanwhile, he equaled Kiwi seamer Trent Boult's wicket-count in the format.

Match How did the match pan out?

India managed 46/1 in the powerplay, despite a maiden first over. KL Rahul (51) kept the score ticking and got India past 90 within 13 overs. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav's otherwordly 61* that powered the inaugural champions to a match-winning total. Later, Indian bowlers brought down Zimbabwe to 36/5 in 7.3 overs to eventually seize the bout (115/10).