Sports

Shaheen Afridi becomes youngest pacer to claim 50 T20I scalps

Shaheen Afridi becomes youngest pacer to claim 50 T20I scalps

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi played a crucial role in helping his side earn an impressive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi played a crucial role in helping his side earn an impressive win over South Africa in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The rain-hit Super 12 Group 2 match on Thursday saw Pakistan claim a 33-run victory via DLS method. Afridi was stupendous, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs from three overs. We decode his stats.

Wickets 11th Pakistani bowler to snap up 50-plus scalps

Afridi claimed the wickets of Quinton de Kock (0), Rilee Rossouw (7), and Heirich Klaasen (15). He has now raced to 51 scalps at an average of 24.29. He is now the 11th Pakistani bowler to claim 50-plus scalps in T20Is. Afridi has also equaled the likes of Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Graeme Swann, and David Willey to pocket 51 scalps.

Records Youngest pacer to 50 wickets

At 22 years and 211 days, Afridi is now the youngest pacer to claim 50 wickets in the shortest format. He has broken the record of Australia women's cricketer Elysse Perry who attained the feat aged 23 years and 144 days. Afridi also became the fourth youngest bowler to take 50 T20I scalps after Rashid Khan, Stephanie Taylor, and Deepti Sharma.

PAK vs SA How did the match pan out?

Incredible fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab powered Pakistan to 185/9. The duo saved Pakistan from a batting collapse after they slumped to 43/4. Earlier, Mohammad Haris, who replaced injured Fakhar Zaman, impressed with his audacious knock. Pakistan too made early inroads in the SA batting line-up, but Temba Bavuma scored a 19-ball 36. However, SA fell short (108/9) while chasing 142 (14).

Information 10 scalps for Afridi versus SA

In 10 matches versus SA, Afridi now has 10 scalps at 28.00. He has registered his best figures versus SA at an economy rate of 7.56.