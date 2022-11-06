Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India beat Zimbabwe: Key takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 05:03 pm 3 min read

India finished atop the Group 1 team standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It was indeed a dominant performance from Rohit Sharma's men as Zimbabwe looked nowhere in the hunt while chasing 187. As India finished atop the Group 1 team standings, they will meet England in the second semi-final on November 10. Here are the key takeaways.

The Men in Blue posted 186/5 after electing to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries from the Indian camp. Sean Williams (2/9) had the best figures for Zimbabwe. In reply, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 115. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/22 in four overs.

Powerplay India post 46/1 in powerplay

Yet again, Team India failed to capitalize in the first six overs. Richard Ngarava bowled a maiden to start the proceedings. Rohit Sharma smacked a four off Tendai Chatara to snatch six runs, followed by a 12-run over credit to Rahul's maximum. India then plundered 13 runs at the expense of a wicket, followed by 15 runs over the next two overs combined.

Information Indian openers struggle to get going

India fetched a 27-run stand for the opening wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's their highest opening partnership in the T20 WC underway. Their previous tallies read 7 (vs Pakistan), 11 (vs Bangladesh), 11 vs (Netherlands), 23 (vs South Africa), and now 27 (vs Zimbabwe).

Information Rohit's struggle in the PP overs continue

Rohit hasn't had desirable starts in the powerplay this WC. As per Cricbuzz, the batter has compiled 52 runs across five innings, averaging 13.00 (Dismissals: 4). He has struck at 89.65. Notably, India have the second-lowest run rate in the powerplay in this WC (5.96).

Information Second successive fifty for Rahul

Rahul, who started off the tournament with scores of 4,9 and 9, has now smashed successive fifties. He brought up his 22nd fifty in the format off just 34 deliveries. He ended up scoring a 35-ball 51.

SKY Suryakumar Yadav completes 1,000 T20I runs in 2022

Suryakumar became only the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan to complete 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He now has 1,026 runs in 28 T20Is this year at an incredible strike rate of 186.54. The dasher has smashed nine fifties and a century in the format this year. Against Zimbabwe, he scored an unbeaten 25-ball 61 (4s: 6, 6s: 4).

Chase Zimbabwe's top-order surrenders against India

Zimbabwe got off to a horrendous start as India's new-ball bowlers were spot on. All four pacers chipped in with wickets as Zimbabwe were reduced to 36/5 in the eighth over. Mohammed Shami took two wickets in his first couple of overs. Skipper Craig Ervine (13) scored a most among the top-four batters. Zimbabwe couldn't bounce back and subsequently suffered a big defeat.

Raza Sikandar Raza puts up another impressive show

Sikandar Raza recorded figures of 1/18 in his three overs alongside scoring a 23-ball 34. During the contest, he became the first all-rounder to complete 500 runs and 25 wickets in T20Is this year. Despite losing partners at the other end while batting, Raza put up a good fight. He finished the tournament as Zimbabwe's highest scorer and second-highest wicket-taker.

Captaincy Rohit Sharma records 39th win in 50th game

Rohit Sharma became the third Indian and ninth player overall to lead a team in 50 T20Is. As the Men in Blue emerged winners, Rohit now has 39 wins in the format. His win percentage of (78) is only less than Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (81.73) among captains who have led in at least 50 T20Is. Rohit's win tally is joint-fifth-highest in the format.