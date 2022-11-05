Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich overcome Hertha 3-2: Key stats

Bayern Munich survived the Hertha challenge by dishing out a 3-2 win on matchday 13 of Bundesliga 2022-23. The game looked dead and buried within 40 minutes, with Bayern taking a 3-0 lead. However, the hosts were quick to pull a couple back right before halftime. Bayern then searched frantically for a fourth but their efforts were just enough. Here's more.

BSCFCB How did the match pan out?

Jamal Musiala put Bayern in the lead with a Sadio Mane assist. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead off a stupendous finish. He completed a brace in the next minute. Hertha replied soon with their opener in the 37th minute, followed by VAR awarding them a penalty and Davie Selke making no mistake. Bayern grew in the second half but couldn't find the fourth.

Information Choupo-Moting's hot-streak continues

As per Squawka, Choupo-Moting has now scored in seven successive games across all competitions. He has raced to five Bundesliga goals this season across eight appearances. Musiala fetched his eighth goal in the German top-flight in 2022-23. Mane registered his third assist in Bundesliga 2022-23.

Standings A look at the standings

The Bavarians (28) are temporarily on top of the pile in Bundesliga 2022-23 standings. Union Berlin (26) can pip them if they beat a relegation-facing Leverkusen tomorrow. Dortmund (25) and SC Freiburg (24) follow suit. Meanwhile, Hertha (11) are 14th placed with two wins, five draws, and six losses in this season so far.

Information Bayern script these records

Bayern have won each of their last six Bundesliga matches against Hertha, after having won just one of their previous six (D4, L1). Since the start of 2020, the Bavarians haven't dropped a point against Hertha, Schalke, and Koln (of sides currently in the Bundesliga).