Which nations are favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 20, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Messi has scored 6 World Cup goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@Argentina)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on November 20 in Qatar with the hosts facing Ecuador in the opener. One expects the usual heavyweights to make their presence felt in the tournament. European nations have won the tournament since 2006 and it will be a challenge for South American heavyweights - Brazil and Argentina - to stop them. Here we decode the favorites.

Context Why does this story matter?

All groups look balanced and the heavyweights could find an easy passage to qualify for the knockouts where the actual fun will begin.

Brazil and Argentina look solid going into the World Cup and can make things count.

As far as European nations are concerned, defending champions France have a solid test on offer.

Spain and Portugal could also gain momentum.

#1 In-form Argentina can make a real difference

In what appears to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup, Argentina will look to give their all and clinch a maiden World Cup honor since 1986. Argentina are on a 35-game unbeaten run and winning the Copa America last year, besides La Finalissima in 2022, will give them plenty of confidence. One could see an in-form Messi be the difference maker for Argentina.

#2 Brazil look sorted with plenty of performers

Brazil remained unbeaten in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and dominated the scenes. Brazil have plenty of big names in their squad and they are well balanced across departments. With a solid depth on offer, this can be Brazil's best chance. Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002 and 20 years later, they can actually add to their glory.

#3 Can France defend their crown?

France missed out on qualifying for the finals of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. On top of that, they saw N'Golo Kante get ruled out of the World Cup. With Paul Pogba a doubt too, France need other players to step in. France have a solid depth in attack and several promising names in other departments. One cannot see why France wouldn't challenge.

#4 Spain can tick the right boxes

Spain qualified for the Nations League finals and this will hand them a lot of boost. Spain have quality players with plenty of youngsters in the mix. Spain can be the outsiders and perhaps go far in the tournament. It will be fun to watch young world class talents such as Pedri and Gavi showcase their potential. Spain will be fun to watch.