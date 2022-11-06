Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona overcome Almeria 2-0: Key stats

Nov 06, 2022

Gerard Pique played his final game for Barca ((Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona claimed their fourth successive win in La Liga to move top of the standings for the meantime. Matchday 13 of La Liga 2022-23 season saw Barcelona eke out a 2-0 win over Almeria. Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong scored for the hosts in the second half. Meanwhile, Gerard Pique had his Barca farewell, playing his final game. Here are the stats.

La Liga Barca register their 11th clean sheet

Barca have claimed 34 points from 13 games (W11 D1 L1). Xavi's men have registered 11 clean sheets in La Liga 2022-23 season. Overall, they have conceded just four goals (fewest), besides scoring 31 (highest). Almeria are 15th in the table, having claimed 13 points from 13 games. Barca dominated the game with 27 attempts, including 13 on target. Barca had 70% ball possession.

Match How did the match pan out?

In the first half, Robert Lewandowski failed to convert a penalty, hitting outside of the post. Almeria keeper Fernando Martinez was solid, denying the hosts with some fine saves. In the second half, Dembele scored after Sergio Busquets played him on the right with a long ball. Frenkie scored the second after Ansu Fati's shot was parried away as the former reacted early.

Barca Key records scripted by Barcelona

As per Opta, Barca have equaled the lowest tally in terms of goals conceded at this stage of the competition in the top-flight (also 4 by Atletico Madrid in 1995-96). Dembele has scored three goals in his last five home games. He has also scored in successive home games for Barca for the first time ever.

Do you know? Dembele maintains his form

Dembele has been in solid form for Barca this season. In 13 league games, he has four goals and five assists. In the Champions League, he managed one goal and two assists. Overall, he has scored 37 goals in 169 appearances for Barcelona.

Pique 616 appearances and 30 trophies for Pique

Pique made 616 appearances for Barcelona across competitions. He managed to score 52 goals. He also made 397 appearances in La Liga for Barca, managing 29 goals. Pique won 30 trophies with Barca, including eight La Liga titles. He has lifted three Champions League trophies, seven Copa del Rey honors, six Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

