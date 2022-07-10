SL's Dinesh Chandimal slams his 13th Test century: Key stats
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has slammed his 13th century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. It was Chandimal's second Test century of 2022. He added 83 runs with Angelo Mathews before sharing a century stand with Kamindu Mendis. Here are the key stats.
Chandimal raced to his century off 195 balls. He registered his first Test century of 2022 in May. Before that, Chandimal had not scored a Test hundred since June 2018 when he recorded an unbeaten 119 against West Indies. He ended the drought in the second Test against Bangladesh, having smacked a mind-boggling 124 laced with 11 fours and one six.
Chandimal arrived in the middle after top-order batter Kusal Mendis departed. He took the Lankans from 186/3 to 269 along with Mathews. Chandimal has now added over 100 runs with debutant Kamindu Mendis. The duo took SL past the 400-run mark.