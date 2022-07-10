Sports

SL's Dinesh Chandimal slams his 13th Test century: Key stats

SL's Dinesh Chandimal slams his 13th Test century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 04:25 pm 1 min read

Dinesh Chandimal scores his second Test ton of 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has slammed his 13th century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. It was Chandimal's second Test century of 2022. He added 83 runs with Angelo Mathews before sharing a century stand with Kamindu Mendis. Here are the key stats.

Numbers A look at the key numbers

Chandimal raced to his century off 195 balls. He registered his first Test century of 2022 in May. Before that, Chandimal had not scored a Test hundred since June 2018 when he recorded an unbeaten 119 against West Indies. He ended the drought in the second Test against Bangladesh, having smacked a mind-boggling 124 laced with 11 fours and one six.

Information Chandimal steadied the ship

Chandimal arrived in the middle after top-order batter Kusal Mendis departed. He took the Lankans from 186/3 to 269 along with Mathews. Chandimal has now added over 100 runs with debutant Kamindu Mendis. The duo took SL past the 400-run mark.