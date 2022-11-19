Sports

India Women to host Australia in December: Details here

India Women have been in fine form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women are set to host Australia in a five-match T20I series in December 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the same on Friday. All matches are scheduled to take place in Mumbai. With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup being just a few months away, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. Here's more.

The series will get underway on December 9 with the opening two games taking place at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the remaining three duels with the final game taking place on December 20.

Both teams have played some quality cricket in recent months and would like to shine in the upcoming series as well.

Schedule Here is the schedule of the series

1st T20I: December 9, DY Patil Stadium 2nd T20I: December 11, DY Patil Stadium 3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium 4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium 5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium

India Women India Women are coming off Asia Cup triumph

India Women's last assignment saw them clinch the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in October. The Women in Blue lost just one game in their campaign and lifted the continental title for a record seventh time. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were India's stand-out performers in the competition. The trio would like to shine against Australia as well.

Australia Women Australia Women to take the field after a break

Meanwhile, Australia Women are yet to play a game since their triumph in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in August. The Aussies defeated India in the summit clash to clinch the gold medal in the cricket event. While Beth Mooney was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, Megan Schutt was the side's stand-out bowler. Tahlia McGrath was at her all-round best in the competition.

Information Australia have dominated India in the format

The two teams have so far met 25 times in the format. While Australia emerged winners on 18 occasions, India crossed the line six times. One match didn't have a result. Australia Women beat India Women in the last bilateral series they played (2-0).

Dynamics Dynamics in the Women's T20 WC

The eighth edition of the Women's T20 WC will get underway on February 10 in South Africa. Australia have been placed in Group A alongside SA, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. India are in Group B with West Indies, England, Ireland, and Pakistan. While defending champions Australia have clinched the competition a record five times, India are yet to get the glory.