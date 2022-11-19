Sports

Steve Smith completes 14,000 international runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 19, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Smith has been in fine form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith has become the ninth Australian batter to complete 14,000 runs in international cricket. The veteran batter accomplished the massive milestone during the second ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith, who is regarded as one of the finest batters going around, scored 94 off 114 balls in the contest (4s: 5, 6: 1). Here we look at his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smith, who made his international debut in February 2010, started his career as a leg-spinner.

However, he astonishingly evolved into a run-scoring machine. The 33-year-old has been in fine form lately.

Having scored a match-winning 78-ball 80* in the series opener, Smith crossed the 50-run mark at the SCG as well.

He is the fastest Australian to complete 14,000 runs in international cricket.

Run tally Smith's run tally in international cricket

Smith achieved the massive milestone in his 328th innings. In ODIs, he has scored over 4,896 runs in 138 games at an average of 45.33 (50s: 29, 100s: 12). He has 8,161 runs in 87 Tests at an astonishing average of 60.01 (50s: 36, 100s: 28). The batter has scored 1,008 T20I runs in 63 games at a strike rate of 125.22 (4 half-centuries).

Information Smith joins an elite list

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting is Australia's highest run-scorer with 27,368 runs at the highest level. Besides Smith, Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112), David Warner (16,612), Mark Waugh (16,529), Adam Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064) are the other Aussies with 14,000-plus runs.

Records A look at Smith's astonishing records

Among batters with at least 5,000 runs in Test cricket, Smith's average of 60.01 is only second to the legendary Don Bradman (99.94). His tally of 40 international tons is the joint-third-highest for an Australian batter. Smith has mustered third-most centuries (11) in the history of Ashes. He has smashed second-most centuries against India in international cricket (13).

Performance Yet another fine knock from Smith

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Smith arrived after David Warner's dismissal in the sixth over. The veteran batted with positive intent as he looked busy between the wickets. While he looked set to touch the three-figure mark, Adil Rashid dismissed him for 94. Notably, Australia won the series opener and a win here would seal the deal for them.