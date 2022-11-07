Sports

T20 WC Semi-final, India vs England: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 WC Semi-final, India vs England: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Nov 07, 2022, 02:03 pm 3 min read

India have a 12-10 win-loss record over England in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Group 2 table-toppers India face an equally competent England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. An all-round exhibition from Team India helped them thrash Zimbabwe by 71 runs. As for England, a clutch display from Ben Stokes (42*) got them over the line against Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 fixture. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval will host this affair. Sides batting first have won seven of 14 T20Is here. The venue has produced plenty of nail-biting thrillers in the tourney underway, and anything around 155-165 could be a competitive total. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (12-10). The Men in Blue have won four of their last five matches against the Brits in the format, including a 2-1 triumph in 2022. As for T20 WCs, India have a 2-1 W/L record. They suffered a 90-run beating in the 2012 edition in Colombo.

IND vs ENG A battle of heavyweights

Suryakumar Yadav, who is enjoying an otherworldly form, will carry India's scoring reins alongside Virat Kohli. Skipper Rohit Sharma has to deliver the goods. Initial spells from Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be fatal for England. As for the Brits, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales can render heavy blows if they find their rhythm. Speedster Mark Wood needs to be played with caution.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik(wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. England (Probable XI): Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

SKY's scores in the tournament read 15(10), 51*(25), 68(40), 30(16), 61*(25). Kohli's last six T20I knocks: 49*(28), 82*(53), 62*(44), 12(11), 64*(44), and 26(25). Left-armer Arshdeep has picked 29 T20I scalps in 18 matches at 17.82. Wood has clipped nine wickets in the tournament, averaging 12.00. Versus India, Hales has clubbed 245 runs in nine innings, averaging 30.62 (50s: 2).

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mark Wood (vc), Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Alex Hales (c), KL Rahul, Dawid Malan, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mark Wood, Arshdeep Singh.