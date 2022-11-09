Sports

India vs England in ICC knockout matches: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 09, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Both teams are eyeing their second T20 WC title

India and England are gearing up to lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams have several prominent T20 stalwarts in their ranks. While India finished the league stage atop the Group 2 standings, England finished second in Group 1. Here we look at how the two teams have fared in knockout matches of ICC events.

The upcoming match will witness the fourth knockout clash between India and England in an ICC event. Rohit Sharma's men would be indeed high on confidence, having won four of their five league-stage games. England blew hot and cold in the group stage and even suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland. However, they bounced back just at the right time.

#1 1983 World Cup semi-final

The occasion was the semi-final of the 1983 World Cup and the venue was the Old Trafford in Manchester. England got bundled out for 213 while batting first as skipper Kapil Dev took a three-fer for India. In reply, India clinched the contest by six wickets, crossing the line in 54.4 overs. Sandeep Patil starred with an unbeaten 51 off 32 balls.

#2 1987 World Cup semi-final

England settled the scores with India in the semi-final of the subsequent World Cup in 1987. Riding on Graham Gooch's 115, the Brits posted 254/6 in their allotted 50 overs in Mumbai. In reply, Mohammad Azharuddin led India's chase with a brilliant 54. However, he did not get much support from the other end as England won by 35 runs. Eddie Hemmings scalped four wickets.

#3 2013 Champions Trophy final

India and England's last meeting in an ICC knockout match was in the 2013 Champions Trophy final. Rain reduced the contest to 20 overs per side. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 129/7 while batting first in Birmingham. In reply, England looked on the right track for the most part but lost momentum toward the end. India won by five runs.