Chanderpaul, Qadir, Edwards inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 09, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is West Indies' second-highest run-scorer in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran cricketers Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Charlotte Edwards, and Abdul Qadir have been inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame. The legendary trio will be honored ahead of the first semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9. Chanderpaul, Edwards and Qadir are the 107th, 108th, and 109th inductees on the list, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ICC Hall of Fame recognizes the contributions and achievements of the legends of the game. The International Cricket Council launched this honor in Dubai on January 2, 2009. 55 players, who were included in the FICA Hall of Fame which ran from 1999 to 2003, were the initial inductees. Further members were added each year.

Information Inductees are honored with caps

Notably, the induction ceremonies take place throughout the year, and the awardees are honored with the ICC Hall of fame caps. The living members on the list are also involved in the selection process of the new inductees each year.

Chanderpaul Chanderpaul was a prolific performer for West Indies

With 20,988 runs in 454 games, Chanderpaul is still West Indies' second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, only behind Brian Lara (22,260). Known for his unique stance, Chanderpaul proved his mettle across formats and tormented many prominent bowling line-ups. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2016. "It's an amazing honor to follow the footsteps of many legends," Chanderpaul said in an ICC release.

Edwards Edwards served England cricket for two decades

Charlotte Edwards made her international debut at the age of 16 and served the England Women's cricket team for two decades. She also captained England to an ODI and T20 World Cup title. Her tally of 5,992 runs in women's ODIs is the second most in the game's history. "It's a massive honor to be included in the ICC Hall of Fame," she said.

Qadir Qadir was a magician with the ball in hand

Abdul Qadir is the legendary leg-spinner from Pakistan who passed away in 2019 aged 63. While he scalped 236 Test wickets in 67 matches, his 9/56 against England in 1987 remains the best figure by a Pakistan bowler in Test cricket. "I want to say thank you very much to the ICC for nominating my father for induction," Abdul Qadir's son Usman said.