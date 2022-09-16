Sports

England Women beat India Women in 3rd T20I; seal series

England Women beat India Women in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series to take the series 2-1. India were awful with the bat, managing 122/8 in 20 overs. Richa Ghosh (33) helped India get past 100. In response, England Women won the match by seven wickets. Sophia Dunkley scored a terrific 49 upfront. Here are the key stats that were registered.

ENGvINDW England Women hammer sorry India

Indian batters were off to a nightmarish start, losing five wickets for just 35 runs. None of the top five players got to double figures. Deepti Sharma (24), Ghosh, and Pooja Vastrakar (19*) got the visitors to 122/8. For ENGW, Sophie Ecclestone (3/25) was top-notch. In response, the hosts saw openers Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt add 70 runs. England sealed the deal comfortably.

Duo Richa shows character; 2,600 runs for Harmanpreet

Richa scored a valuable 33 for India Women, slamming five fours. She has raced to 240 runs at 21.81. Harmanpreet Kaur scored just five runs from 14 balls. However, she has managed to get past 2,600 runs (2,602) at 27.38. She is now the seventh overall player and the first Indian women's cricketer with 2,600-plus runs.

Do you know? Ecclestone and Glenn shine for England

Ecclestone claimed three crucial wickets for England. She has raced to 82 scalps at 16.34. She is now the fourth Englishwoman to have claimed 80-plus wickets. Sarah Glenn claimed 2/11 from her three overs. She now has 46 scalps at 16.21.

ENGW Dunkley excels for the hosts, Capsey chips in

Dunkley was terrific at the top for England Women, scoring a 44-ball 49. She slammed six fours. She has now surpassed the 400-run mark (420) at 20.70. In the first encounter she had hammered a career-best 61*. Alice Capsey scored a 24-ball 38*. She slammed six fours. In 10 matches, she now has 234 runs at 33.42.

Information England Women gain a 19-7 lead

England Women own a win-loss record of 19-7 record against India in WT20Is. The tally includes a 2-1 win at home in July 2021, followed by a semi-final defeat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.