Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in stats
Legend Roger Federer is set to retire from tennis following the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Twitter. Federer stated that he will play more tennis in future, but "just not at Grand Slams or in on the ATP Tour". The Swiss shared an intense rivalry with fellow 'GOAT' Rafael Nadal. We decode the key stats.
Federer owns the third-most men's singles Grand Slams honors (20) after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). Federer has won the highest number of Wimbledon honors in history (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.
Nadal has a 313-42 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He has reached 30 Grand Slam finals and has a 22-8 win-loss record. Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals. He has won 2 Australian Open honors, 14 French Open titles, two Wimbledon, and four US Open honors.
Federer has the third-highest number of Masters 1000 titles under his belt (28) and is only behind Nadal (36) and Djokovic (38). Federer has a win-loss record of 381-108 in Masters 1000. It's the third-best after Nadal (406-87) and Djokovic (381-83).
Federer has won the joint-most Indian Wells titles (5) alongside Djoker. He leads the show in Cincinnati (7). Nadal has won 11 Monte-Carlo Masters (highest). He has also won 5 Madrid Open titles (highest), besides also leading the show in Canada (5).
Federer has pocketed six year-end championships (ATP Finals) to date. It remains the highest count, with Sampras and Djokovic winning 5 each. Nadal is yet to win any. In terms of Big Titles won, Federer (54) is placed third after Djokovic (64) and Nadal (59). Federer has also won the most ATP 500 tournaments (24). Nadal (23) and Djokovic (14) follow suit.
Federer has won the second-most ATP matches (1,251-275) after Jimmy Connors. He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Nadal has won 92 titles and is placed 3rd. He has reached the second-most finals (130) after Federer (157). Nadal has a win-loss record of 1,066-214 in terms of ATP matches.
Nadal is the only player with ATP Masters 1000 Spring Sweep (clay). He achieved the same in 2010, winning titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Madrid. He is one of the four players to have sealed the ATP Masters 1000 Summer Sweep by winning titles in Montreal and Cincinnati (2013). Others to have done the same are Andy Roddick, Patrick Rafter, and Andre Agassi.
Federer has won ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (Indian Wells, Miami) thrice in his career (2017, 2006, 2005). Djokovic leads the show with four ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (2016, 2015, 2014, 2011). Others who have claimed this feat are Jim Courier (1991), Michael Chang (1992), Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), and Andre Agassi (2001).
Rafa pocketed the men's singles gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He won the gold in doubles category at the 2016 Rio Games. Federer bagged the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He suffered a defeat against Andy Murray in the final. Murray won that match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. He won the gold in doubles category at the 2008 Beijing Games.
The two players have faced each other 40 times in their career. Nadal leads the show with a 24-16 win-loss record. At Slams, Nadal has a 10-4 record over Federer. The two have faced each other 24 times in finals. Nadal has a 14-10 record.