Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 10:24 pm 4 min read

Nadal leads Federer in terms of H2H

Legend Roger Federer is set to retire from tennis following the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Twitter. Federer stated that he will play more tennis in future, but "just not at Grand Slams or in on the ATP Tour". The Swiss shared an intense rivalry with fellow 'GOAT' Rafael Nadal. We decode the key stats.

Slams Federer has won 20 Grand Slams

Federer owns the third-most men's singles Grand Slams honors (20) after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). Federer has won the highest number of Wimbledon honors in history (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Nadal Slams Nadal has won 22 Grand Slams

Nadal has a 313-42 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He has reached 30 Grand Slam finals and has a 22-8 win-loss record. Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals. He has won 2 Australian Open honors, 14 French Open titles, two Wimbledon, and four US Open honors.

Do you know? Masters 1000 titles: Nadal leads Federer

Federer has the third-highest number of Masters 1000 titles under his belt (28) and is only behind Nadal (36) and Djokovic (38). Federer has a win-loss record of 381-108 in Masters 1000. It's the third-best after Nadal (406-87) and Djokovic (381-83).

Information Masters 1000 titles: Decoding their success

Federer has won the joint-most Indian Wells titles (5) alongside Djoker. He leads the show in Cincinnati (7). Nadal has won 11 Monte-Carlo Masters (highest). He has also won 5 Madrid Open titles (highest), besides also leading the show in Canada (5).

Numbers ATP Finals, Big Titles, and ATP 500 series

Federer has pocketed six year-end championships (ATP Finals) to date. It remains the highest count, with Sampras and Djokovic winning 5 each. Nadal is yet to win any. In terms of Big Titles won, Federer (54) is placed third after Djokovic (64) and Nadal (59). Federer has also won the most ATP 500 tournaments (24). Nadal (23) and Djokovic (14) follow suit.

Stat attack Key comparison in terms of ATP matches and titles

Federer has won the second-most ATP matches (1,251-275) after Jimmy Connors. He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Nadal has won 92 titles and is placed 3rd. He has reached the second-most finals (130) after Federer (157). Nadal has a win-loss record of 1,066-214 in terms of ATP matches.

ATP Masters ATP Masters 1000 Spring and Summer Sweep for Nadal

Nadal is the only player with ATP Masters 1000 Spring Sweep (clay). He achieved the same in 2010, winning titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Madrid. He is one of the four players to have sealed the ATP Masters 1000 Summer Sweep by winning titles in Montreal and Cincinnati (2013). Others to have done the same are Andy Roddick, Patrick Rafter, and Andre Agassi.

Federer Federer is winner of 3 ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double

Federer has won ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (Indian Wells, Miami) thrice in his career (2017, 2006, 2005). Djokovic leads the show with four ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (2016, 2015, 2014, 2011). Others who have claimed this feat are Jim Courier (1991), Michael Chang (1992), Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), and Andre Agassi (2001).

Olympics 2 Olympic medals each for Rafa and Roger

Rafa pocketed the men's singles gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He won the gold in doubles category at the 2016 Rio Games. Federer bagged the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He suffered a defeat against Andy Murray in the final. Murray won that match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. He won the gold in doubles category at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Information Nadal leads Federer in their H2H encounters

The two players have faced each other 40 times in their career. Nadal leads the show with a 24-16 win-loss record. At Slams, Nadal has a 10-4 record over Federer. The two have faced each other 24 times in finals. Nadal has a 14-10 record.