Roger Federer set to retire: Decoding his stats and achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 08:46 pm 3 min read

Federer will retire post the Laver Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@rogerfederer)

Legend Roger Federer is set to retire from tennis following the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Twitter. Federer stated that he will play more tennis in future, but "just not at Grand Slams or in on the ATP Tour". One of the greatest to brace the sport, here we decode Federer's stats and achievements.

Grand Slams A winner of 20 Grand Slam honors

Federer owns the third-most men's singles Grand Slams honors (20) after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). Federer has won the highest number of Wimbledon honors in history (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Masters 1000 3rd-highest number of Masters 1000 titles

Federer has the third-highest number of Masters 1000 titles under his belt (28) and is only behind Nadal (36) and Djokovic (38). Federer has a win-loss record of 381-108 in Masters 1000. It's the third-best after Nadal (406-87) and Djokovic (381-83). Federer has won the joint-most Indian Wells titles (5) alongside Djoker. He leads the show in Cincinnati (7).

Sunshine Double Winner of 3 ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double

Federer has won ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (Indian Wells, Miami) thrice in his career (2017, 2006, 2005). Djokovic leads the show with four ATP Masters 1000 Sunshine Double (2016, 2015, 2014, 2011). Others who have claimed this feat are Jim Courier (1991), Michael Chang (1992), Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), and Andre Agassi (2001).

Records Federer has won the second-most ATP matches

Federer has won the second-most ATP matches (1,251-275) after Jimmy Connors. He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Federer remains the only man to win five consecutive US Open titles (2004-08) in the Open Era. The Swiss recorded a streak of 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals (2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open).

Trophies 6 ATP Finals trophies and 3rd-highest number of Big Titles

Federer has pocketed six year-end championships (ATP Finals) to date. It remains the highest count, with Sampras and Djokovic winning 5 each. In terms of Big Titles won, Federer (54) is placed third after Djokovic (64) and Nadal (59). Federer has also won the most ATP 500 tournaments (24). Nadal (23) and Djokovic (14) follow suit.

Achievements Other notable achievements of Federer

Federer holds the record with the second-most weeks as world number one in men's singles at the ATP Rankings (310 weeks). His record was surpassed by Djokovic, who has tallied 373 weeks as number one. Federer has clocked the third-most aces in men's singles (11,478) after John Isner (13,960) and Ivo Karlovic (13,278).

Do you know? Silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics

Federer bagged the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He suffered a defeat against Andy Murray in the final. Murray won that match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.