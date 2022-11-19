Sports

Adil Rashid becomes England's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 19, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Adil Rashid has raced to 169 ODI scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid clipped a sensational 3/57 against arch-nemesis Australia in the second ODI on Saturday. The 34-year-old trumped Marnus Labuschagne (58) and Alex Carey (0) on back-to-back deliveries in the 28th over. He then denied Steve Smith (94) a deserving ton. It is to note that Rashid is now England's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rashid has been enjoying a sensational white-ball form of late.

He was the star of the show for England in the ICC T20 World Cup final, scalping mouth-watering figures worth 2/22.

Rashid, who was rested for the first ODI, looked in supreme control as he pulled down the Aussies to 234/5.

In the process, he passed some of the biggest names in ODI cricket.

Feat England's fourth-highest wicket-taker (ODIs)

Rashid (169) has now pipped former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff (168) among the highest-wicket takers in the format. He is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions, ranking behind James Anderson (269), Darren Gough (234), and Stuart Broad (178). Notably, Rashid's three-fer saw him better former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's tally of 168 scalps as well.

Career Decoding Rashid's ODI numbers

Rashid marked his ODI debut against Ireland in 2009. The spin maestro has since affected 169 wickets in 119 matches. He averages 33.05 while his economy reads 5.64. Most notably, Rashid owns a staggering seven four-wicket hauls in ODIs, besides two five-fors (BBI: 5/27 vs Ireland). Rashid now commands 99, 66, and four wickets at home, away, and neutral venues, respectively.

Information How has Rashid fared against Australia?

Rashid has now steered to 45 scalps against the Kangaroos in the format. He averages 29.71 across 25 matches. He owns three four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 4/41. In Australia, Rashid now holds 13 scalps across six matches at 27.38.

AUS vs ENG How did England's inning pan out?

Opting to bat, Australia had a shaky start and were 43/2 within the powerplay overs. Smith joined hands with Labuschagne to steer the hosts past 140. Australia faced successive blows but a brisk show from Mitchell Marsh (50) piloted them to a respectable total (280/8). Rashid was the show-stopper for England. Chris Woakes and David Willey managed two wickets each.