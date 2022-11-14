Sports

IPL 2023: India's Shardul Thakur traded from DC to KKR

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 14, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Shardul Thakur has played 75 IPL matches so far

Kolkata Knight Riders have traded in Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to ESPNcricinfo, the all-cash deal was finalized on Monday. Thakur becomes the third player acquired by the Knight Riders through a trade. They have already traded in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans in another all-cash deal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thakur, a fast-bowling all-rounder served the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for several years.

He evolved under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The Capitals bought him in the 2022 IPL mega auction for Rs. 10.75 crore.

Thakur finished the season with 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 9.79.

The Indian all-rounder also amassed 120 runs at a strike rate of nearly 138.

KKR KKR have been active in trading window

KKR earlier traded in New Zealand fast bowler Ferguson and Afghanistan wicket-keeper Gurbaz ahead of the 2023 season. The Kiwi pacer was an integral member of IPL 2022 champions, GT. Notably, Ferguson, one of the fastest bowlers presently, represented the Knight Riders in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Meanwhile, Gurbaz is expected to replace Sam Billings, who has withdrawn from the 2023 season.

Career Thakur's numbers in IPL

Although Thakur starred in India's overseas wins in South Africa and England, his stocks have gone down in T20 cricket. He has taken 82 wickets from 75 IPL matches at an average of 28.54. The tally includes a best match haul of 4/36 and an economy rate of 9.06. Thakur is a part of India's squad for the New Zealand ODI series.

Details IPL 2023: A look at the key details

As per Cricbuzz, all 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of released and retained players by November 15. The bidding event, which was earlier reported to take place on December 16, will now be conducted a week later in Kochi. DC could not qualify for playoffs last season, having finished at the fifth position with seven wins in 14 league games.