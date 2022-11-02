Sports

Yash Dayal earns his maiden India call-up: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 02, 2022, 03:37 pm 3 min read

Yash Dayal scalped 11 wickets in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

BCCI has announced India's squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh. Yash Dayal has earned his maiden call-up and the left-arm pacer would be raring to shine. He has been selected for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. As the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not feature in the series, Dayal must look to make his chances count.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against New Zealand following the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

They will then tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and a couple of Test matches in December.

Dayal will only feature in Bangladesh ODIs and many eyes will be on him.

He represented Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Dayal was born on December 13, 1997, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh. As a junior, Dayal could not break into UP's age-group teams. However, he did well for the state team in his Under-23 days. He garnered limelight with an eight-fer against Madhya Pradesh in a U-23 game. Dayal has also made a stunning start to his List-A career.

Notably, Dayal's father Chandrapal was also a pacer, who played in the Vizzy Trophy. "It's a dream come true," Chandrapal said after Dayal's call-up, as per Hindustan Times. "I never asked him to bowl pace, it was his love for bowling. He always used to follow me. I had a special love for pace bowling and Yash always watched me play in Prayagraj."

"All of a sudden he (Dayal) came up to the ladder with a fine show against MP," Dayal's coach Kaushik Pal said after the pacer's India call-up. "His father Chandrapal put in a lot of effort to shape the career of his son. A lot of credit goes to him also as he never lost faith in destiny and hard work," he added.

Dayal ignited a bidding war in the IPL 2022 mega auction and eventually, Gujarat Titans bagged his services of Rs. 3.2 crore. The pacer claimed figures of 3/40 against Rajasthan Royals on his debut. Overall, he claimed 11 wickets in nine games in his maiden season at an economy rate of 9.25. Notably, GT went on to clinch the title in their maiden season.

Dayal, who made his First-Class debut in 2018, has so far claimed 58 wickets in 17 games in the format. In List-A cricket, he has taken 23 wickets in 14 games at a sensational economy rate of 4.49. In T20s, he has 29 wickets in 30 outings with his economy rate being 7.67. The youngster has a five-fer apiece in List-A and First-Class cricket.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Uttar Pradesh pacer could only scalp three wickets in six games. However, he bowled at an exceptional economy rate of 6.15. UP could not make it to the knock-out stage with four wins in seven league matches.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.