Sports

T20 World Cup: Unique records scripted by Pakistan and England

T20 World Cup: Unique records scripted by Pakistan and England

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 11, 2022, 01:52 pm 3 min read

Both teams are fighting for their second T20 WC title (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England and Pakistan will cross swords in the high-voltage final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. Both sides have experienced up and downs in their campaigns and at a point, their entry into the semi-final also seemed unlikely. Here we look at the unique records scripted by both teams.

Pakistan Pakistan's campaign in the tournament

Pakistan made a terrible start, losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe respectively. While they won their remaining three league games, Netherlands' shocking victory over South Africa played a major role in taking Pakistan to the final four. Babar Azam's men met New Zealand in the semis and recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. Pakistan will feature in their third T20 WC final.

England England's campaign in the tournament

While England defeated Afghanistan in their opener, they suffered a shocking defeat against Ireland in their following assignment. What dented their campaign even further was the abandoned game against Australia. While the Brits won their remaining two league games, they must thank Afghanistan for giving the Aussies a tough fight and keeping their NRR down. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final.

Do you know? Battle for the second title

Both sides are fighting for their second T20 WC honor. While Pakistan were crowned champions of the 2009 edition, England clinched the 2010 event. West Indies are currently the only team to have tasted T20 WC glory twice (2012 and 2016).

Records Unique records by Pakistan in the tournament

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Men's T20 WC final despite losing their first two games. At 22 years and 211 days, Shaheen Afridi became the youngest pacer to claim 50 T20I wickets. Mohammad Rizwan became the second-fastest to complete 2,500 runs, achieving the feat in 65 innings. Rizwan has also smashed most half-centuries (10) this year.

Records More records for Pakistan

Rizwan and Babar became the first pair to be involved in three century partnerships in T20 WC. Rizwan now also has the most runs by a Pakistan batter in the knock-out stage of T20 WC (124). Shadab Khan smashed the second-fastest fifty for a Pakistani in T20Is (20 balls). Pakistan became the second team after Sri Lanka to qualify for three T20 WC finals.

Records Unique records by England in the tournament

England became the third team after Sri Lanka and Pakistan to qualify for three T20 World Cup finals. In the semi-final, the Brits became the first side to win a T20I at the Adelaide Oval after winning the toss. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales added 170* for the opening wicket in the semi-final, now the highest partnership in T20 World Cups.

Records Other records by England

Buttler also became the first Englishman to complete 2,500 runs. Sam Curran's tally of 10 wickets is the joint-highest for an England bowler in an edition of the T20 World Cup. Curran also became the first England player to claim a five-fer in T20Is. Moeen Ali became the first England all-rounder to score over 1,000 runs and take 25-plus wickets in T20Is.

Stat attack Pakistan have won 4 out of 4 semi-finals against NZ

As per Mazher Arshad, Pakistan are the first team to play a knockout match in the T20 World Cups without bowling a wide or no-ball. Pakistan have won 4 out of 4 semi-finals against New Zealand in Men's World Cups. Notably, two of them have been in the ODI format (Auckland 1992 & Manchester 1999) and two in the T20 format (2007 and 2022).