T20 World Cup, India vs Zimbabwe: Rohit elects to bat

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

India have a 5-2 record against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Zimbabwe will cross swords in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. While Zimbabwe are all but out of the semi-final race, India have already qualified as South Africa were stunned by Netherlands earlier today. Meanwhile, Pakistan have reached the semis as well. The news from the center is that Rohit Sharma will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this contest on Sunday (November 6). As the boundaries are on the bigger side, spinners will have a role to play. While 141 is the average first-innings score, chasing teams have won 11 of the 20 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 965 runs in 27 games, Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. Virat Kohli is India's leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament with 220 runs in four games. Sikandar Raza has been in sublime form this year, having smashed 701 runs in 23 T20Is alongside scalping 24 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 35 T20I wickets in 2022 (ER: 6.99).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met seven times in T20Is so far with India leading the head-to-head record 5-2. They last met in the format back in 2016 when India recorded a 2-1 series win. India and Zimbabwe have never met in T20 WC before.

Information Pant comes in for DK

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Information Zimbabwe side to face India

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani