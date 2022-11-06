Sports

Shaheen Afridi claims career-best figures in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi delivered a brilliant spell (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shaheen Afridi claimed his career-best T20I figures of 4/22 during Pakistan's last Super 12 game against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. This was Shaheen's maiden four-wicket haul in the format. He bowled with hostility throughout the contest as Bangladesh batters struggled against him. As a result, the Tigers were restricted to 127/8 while batting first. Here we look at Shaheen's stats.

Performance Afridi delivers another thunderous spell

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are standing in a must-win game as the winner will progress to the semi-final. Bangladesh failed to score big while batting first as Shaheen unleashed his A-game at the Adelaide Oval. He drew the first blood for Pakistan, dismissing Litton Das for 21. Shaheen then dismissed Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed in the end.

Career A look at Shaheen's T20I career

He has now raced to 55 scalps in 45 games at an economy rate of 7.6. In his previous outing against South Africa, Shaheen became the youngest pacer to claim 50 T20I wickets, having achieved the milestone at the age of 22 years and 211 days. Against Bangladesh, the left-arm pacer now has eight wickets in four T20Is (ER: 5.12).

Information Impressive number in T20 World Cups

In T20 World Cups, Shaheen has so far scalped 15 wickets in 11 games so far at an economy rate of 6.67. In the ongoing tournament, he has so far scalped eight wickets in five outings with his economy rate being 6.21.

Summary How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Najmul Hossain Shanto starred for Bangladesh in the first innings with a 48-ball 54 (7 fours). Soumya Sarkar (20) and Afif Hossain (24*) also made useful contributions. Besides Afridi, Shadab Khan dismissed two batters. Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf scalped one wicket apiece. Pakistan would back themselves to chase down the target and qualify for the semis.