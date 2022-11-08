Sports

Are Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik splitting? Mirza's recent posts raise eyebrows

Sania Mirza’s cryptic post sparked divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza's Instagram suggests that the couple—Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik—are going through a rough patch in their marriage, per reports. The tennis star's recent cryptic Story on Instagram, which said, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah" is especially drawing attention. Pakistani media outlets reported that Malik allegedly cheated on Mirza and they are living separately for some time now.

As per Pakistani media reports, they are currently co-parenting their son Izhaan. None of them has made any official comment as of now. The Indian tennis giant's posts suggest the absence of Malik in her life. On Izhaan's birthday, the caption read, "...We may be not together and meeting every day but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second."

The two sportspersons grabbed the eyeballs of the world with their marriage in 2010. Their wedding was attended by many notable celebrities and given the political climate between the two countries (India and Pakistan), this was regarded as a high-voltage event. The marriage has stood solid for 12 years with the couple receiving love and respect by people on both sides of the border.

Mirza is a 35-year-old offensive baseliner tennis player with a very powerful groundstroke. Since 2003, she has won six major titles, three in mixed doubles and three in women's doubles. The former doubles No. 1 hails from Hyderabad and is considered to be one of the most influential athletes in India. Her influential journey is available in her autobiography Ace Against Odds.

Shoaib Malik is a 40-year-old Pakistani batting all-rounder cricketer. In his 22-year-long career, he captained the Pakistani side from 2007 to 2009 and is a former world No. 2 in the ODI all-rounder rankings. He hails from Sialkot and is considered to be one of the most dependable middle-order batsmen in Pakistan. He divorced his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui and got married to Mirza.