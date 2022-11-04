Sports

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Nov 04, 2022, 08:35 pm 2 min read

Mohammad Nabi led Afghanistan in 35 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mohammad Nabi has resigned as captain of the Afghanistan men's cricket team. Nabi, 37, announced his decision through his Twitter handle right after Friday's defeat to Australia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The all-rounder took over the reins from Rashid Khan prior to the 2021 T20 WC. Overall, he captained Afghanistan across 35 T20Is, since first leading them in 2013. Here's more.

In his tweet right after the frustrating four-run defeat, Nabi cited that there were differences between him and the selection committee over the last few tours which impacted the team balance.

He has, however, clarified that he will continue as a player.

Nabi had previously also been named captain in 2010, replacing batter Nawroz Mangal.

Captaincy Nabi gets the baton ahead of the 2021 T20 WC

Nabi took over from Rashid, who quit the role less than half an hour after the selectors named their squad for the 2021 edition without his consultation. Nabi's tenure as Afghanistan captain lasted a total of 23 completed matches. He mustered 10 wins and 13 defeats in the same. Overall, Afghanistan managed 16 wins and 19 defeats with the all-rounder at the helm.

Captaincy Decoding his stats as captain

Nabi racked up 422 runs across 35 T20Is. He averaged 16.23 and struck at 116.25, with the best score of 46 (vs Scotland). With the ball, the off-spinner plucked 21 wickets at 32.61, while maintaining an economy of just under 7.00. Here again, he registered his best figures against Scotland. In ODIs, he managed 601 runs in 28 matches, besides claiming 26 wickets.

2022 T20 WC Afghanistan bow out of 2022 T20 WC

Afghanistan had an unfortunate run in the 2022 edition of the tourney. Seated in Group 1 - The Group of Death - the Nabi-led side suffered a five-wicket drubbing to England in their opening affair. Their matches against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan then tasted agonizing defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia by six wickets and four runs, respectively.