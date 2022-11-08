Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Brazil

Brazil boss Tite on Monday named a star-studded 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting November 20. 39-year-old defender Dani Alves has been roped in, despite missing the on-field action for the last few months. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was one of the most notable omissions. Brazil will kick start their WC campaign against Serbia on November 24. Here's more.

Goal-keepers Alisson, Ederson to fight for number 1

Ederson (Manchester City) and Alisson (Liverpool) will be battling it out for the goal-keeping berth. Both players are highly experienced and sorted. Ederson has already kept six clean sheets in the Premier League 2022-23 season, while Alisson isn't far behind (4). Interestingly, the pair split their duties at the 2021 Copa America, with 3rd choice keeper Weverton (Palmeiras) making a solitary start.

Defenders An experienced defensive unit

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) and Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) make up for a sorted an experienced central partnership duo for Brazil at the back. Eder Militao (Real Madrid) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus) provide suitable cover. Sevilla's Alex Telles, Danilo, Alex Sandro (both Juventus), and Alves provide the stability as full backs. However, Gabriel Magalhaes' omission is surprising, given his red-hot form for the Gunners.

Mid-fielders Fabinho bolsters Brazil's mid-field

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro will lead the line in Brazil's mid-field. He is well tuned to fellow Manchester United mid-fielder Fred in a double pivot. Fabinho's presence is a plus in that defensive mid-field role as well. West Ham's Lucas Paqueta or Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes will push higher up in possession. Altogether, Brazil's mid-field has the engine to fire.

Information Coutinho ruled out for a long period

Aston Villa's attacking mid-fielder Philippe Coutinho missed out on the final squad after suffering a thigh injury in a training recently. He is likely to be out of action for several weeks.

Forwards A dream attacking force

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) and Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) have had terrific starts to their respective seasons. Neymar, in particular, has elevated himself this season. Tottenham's Richarlison has found a spot after recovering from a calf injury. A solid finisher, Richarlison has scored 7 goals in 6 appearances for Brazil this year. Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Raphinha add further quality and panache.

Firmino Firmino fails to make the cut

Firmino, who is having a belligerent run in the Premier League, couldn't find himself on Tite's list. The Liverpool ace has fetched six goals and three assists in 12 PL appearances. He is one of four players who missed out despite being named in the penultimate WC squad. Full-back Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Roban Ibanez (Roma), and Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) are the others.

Tite Tite seeking a fairy tale finish

Tite, 61, will be stepping down as Brazil's head coach post the World Cup. He will be hoping to conclude his run on a high. Former PSG boss, Ricardo Gomes, will join Tite's staff as an assistant. The squad will gather on November 14 in Turin, where they will undergo a five-day training camp before heading to Doha on November 19.

Information Most successful team in FIFA World Cup

Brazil hold the distinction of being the most successful side in the history of the tournament. Nicknamed Pentacampeao after winning the 2002 edition, Brazil have fetched more goals (229) and won more matches in the competition (73) than any other nation.

Group stage Brazil haven't lost a group stage match in 24 years

It is to note that the Amarelinha last suffered a group stage defeat back in 1998 to Norway (1-2). They eventually lost the finale to France (0-3), who claimed their maiden WC honor. Notably, Brazil have concluded atop their group in the opening round in each of the last 10 editions of the WC.

Group G Hot favorites from Group G

Brazil will be sharing Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Interestingly, three of the four nations in this group, namely Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland were clubbed together in the 2018 edition of the tournament as well. The Selecao were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Switzerland before they routed Costa Rica and Serbia, each by a 2-0 scoreline.

Squad A look at Brazil's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva Mid-fielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr