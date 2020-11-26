One of the greatest football players of all time, Diego Maradona breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 60. Tributes poured in from all over the world. The best moment in Maradona's career was the 1986 FIFA World Cup triumph, in which he contributed with several top notch performances. Here we present the key records and stats of Maradona's career. Maradona will be remembered for his spell at Italian club Napoli. He went on to make 259 appearances for the club across competitions and scored 115 goals. He also went on to play for Barcelona and Boca Juniors. Maradona won five trophies with Napoli, including two Serie A honors. At Barca, he found success with three trophies as well.