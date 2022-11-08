Sports

Caroline Garcia becomes first French player to win WTA Finals

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 08, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Garcia won the final 7-6 (4), 6-4 (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

French star Caroline Garcia won the WTA Finals after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match on Monday. The former claimed a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win, plundering a cash prize of $1.57 million and 1,375 rankings points. Garcia has become the first French player to win the WTA Finals after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005. Here are the key stats.

Run A look at Garcia's run in the tournament

Garcia claimed straight-set wins over Coco Gauff and iga Swiatek in the group stage fixtures. Garcia then staged a terrific comeback against Daria Kasatkina, losing the first set. Garcia outclassed Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals. Beating Sabalenka, Garcia has now become the first player to reach the final at the WTA Finals after turning 29 since Venus in 2017.

Feats Feats attained by Garcia

Garcia has become the 25th player to clinch the WTA Finals title. As stated, she is the second French player to win the WTA Finals after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005. Garcia is the fourth player to win the WTA Finals after turning 29. Martina Navratilova (1986), Jana Novotna (1997), and Serena Williams (2012, 2013, and 2014) are the others.

Semis Garcia's win over Sakkari

Garcia now enjoys a perfect 3-0 W/L record over Sakkari. Notably, the French ace had claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win in their maiden match-up in 2017 Wuhan. She then bested her rival in three sets in R32 in Cincinnati, where she went on to claim the WTA 1000 title. Meanwhile, Garcia stamped her career-best seventh Top 10 win of the season.