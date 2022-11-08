Sports

Australia announce squad for England ODIs; Cummins to lead

Australia announce squad for England ODIs; Cummins to lead

Written by V Shashank Nov 08, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Travis Head averages over 60 in ODIs played this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have named a sturdy-looking squad for the three-match ODI series against England, starting right after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. It will be Pat Cummins' maiden assignment as captain of Australia's ODI team. Middle-order batter Travis Head has found a calling. Australia have also named a 13-man squad for the two Tests against West Indies, commencing later this month Here's more.

Head Head averages 62.00 in ODIs (2022)

Head has been phenomenal in the 50-over duels this year. The southpaw has scored 310 runs in six outings, averaging a monstrous 62.00 (SR: 112.72). He started the year with a century on the Pakistan tour and fetched an unbeaten 70 in his last ODI series versus Sri Lanka. His scores read 101, 89, 0, 23, 70*, and 27.

Replacement Head could do justice at the top

Head could very well fill in the void created post Aaron Finch's retirement from the ODIs in September. The 28-year-old will be looking to cash in, after missing out on the home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand due to paternity leave. He will now open the innings alongside David Warner in the 50-overs cricket.

Information Boland among notable additions for WI Tests

Seamer Scott Boland will bolster Australia's pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cummins in the Test series. He garnered 18 scalps across three appearances in Ashes 2021-22, averaging 9.55. All-rounder Cameron Green is in the competent-looking squad as well.

Information Australia's ODI squad for England series

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Information Australia's Test squad for WI series

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Information Here's the complete schedule

The England ODIs will take place in Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne on November 17, 19, and 22. Later, Perth and Adelaide will play host to the WI Tests, respectively. The series kickstarts on November 30.

T20 WC Australia crash out of the 2022 T20 WC

The Finch-led Australia failed to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, exiting in the Super 12 stage. The hosts, who were seated in Group 1, managed three wins, besides a loss and a no-result. They concluded with seven points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.173. New Zealand (+2.113) and England (+0.473) qualified on account of superior NRR.