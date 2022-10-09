Sports

Novak Djokovic claims his 90th career honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 09:14 pm 1 min read

Serbian powerhouse Novak Djokovic has won the 2022 Astana Open

Serbian powerhouse Novak Djokovic has won the 2022 Astana Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Djokovic claimed the title, winning 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. With this victory, the Serb has claimed his 90th career singles title. He had pocketed the Tel Aviv Watergen Open last week. Djoker is on a nine-match winning run. Here's more.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Both players served one ace each as Stefanos committed one double fault. Djokovic had a 87% win on the first serve. He converted two out of five break points. He won a total of 58 points.

Information 8-2 record for Djokovic over Tsitsipas

As per ATP, for Tsitsipas, it was the ninth time he played in an ATP 500 final. This is the ninth time he returned empty handed. Djokovic now leads their ATP head-to-head series 8-2, including seven successive wins.