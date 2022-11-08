Sports

Is Babar Azam going through his worst phase? Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 08, 2022

Babar Azam averages 7.80 in 2022 T20 World Cup

The narrative of Indian batter Virat Kohli's is finally redundant! This debate now centers on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is undergoing a lean patch. Although Pakistan are in the ICC T20 World Cup semis for the second consecutive edition, the star batter is yet to fire. He has managed just one double-figure score in the ongoing tournament. Here are the stats.

Run Babar averages 7.80 in 2022 T20 WC

Babar registered his highest score in the 2022 T20 WC in Pakistan's last game against Bangladesh (25). He could not score in double figures in the rest of the matches. His scores in the tournament read 0 vs IND, 4 vs ZIM, 4 vs NED, 6 vs SA, and 25 vs BAN. Babar averages just 7.80 from five innings.

Do you know? A first for Babar!

As per Kausthub Gudipati, this is the first time Babar has recorded three consecutive single-digit scores in T20 Internationals. Notably, two of his five career ducks in the format have come this year.

Numbers Forgettable numbers for Babar

As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar registered just seven single-digit scores in 36 T20I innings from his debut to the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He has recorded 14 such scores in 30 T20I innings (four in his last five innings) ever since. Interestingly, eight of those 14 single-figure scores have been registered while chasing (16 times).

2022 How has Babar fared this year?

Babar performed decently till the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He had slammed his second T20I ton and four fifties until that point. Overall, the right-handed batter has scored 650 runs from 24 T20Is at an average of 30.95. He has struck at 123.57 so far. Notably, Babar has an average of 14.15 from 13 T20Is at neutral venues this year.

Home vs Away A look at his numbers (Home vs Away)

Babar has tallied 351 runs from eight matches at 58.50 in home conditions this year. His strike rate at home goes past 140. Babar averaged 57.00 in the seven-T20I series against England at home. Besides, he had an average of 57.50 in the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series (115 runs from three matches). Babar has scored just 184 runs from 13 T20Is at neutral venues.

Position Should Babar bat at number three?

Babar has had considerable success as an opener. However, Mohammad Rizwan's slow starts have compelled him to take more risks. According to ESPNcricinfo, Babar has fallen six times, playing an attacking shot, in 28 innings with Rizwan (Powerplay). In 11 innings with other openers, he has been unbeaten. Should hard-hitter Mohammad Haris open with Rizwan, accommodating Babar at number three?

Information Babar's numbers with Rizwan at the top

Before Pakistan roped in Rizwan as an opener, Babar struck at a staggering 140 in T20I cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, the latter averaged 46 in this regard. Post the shuffle, Babar's strike rate has fallen down to 127, while his average is 33.