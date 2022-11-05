Sports

T20 World Cup, SA vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, SA vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 05, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

South Africa are coming off a defeat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa and Netherlands will meet in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While the Dutch side has already been eliminated, the Proteas side can go through the semi-finals with a win. Notably, SA are coming off a 33-run defeat against Pakistan and they would be raring to bounce back. Here we look at the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture on Sunday (November 6). While the track is fruitful for batting, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. 158 is the average first-innings score at the venue in T20Is. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (5:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just once in T20Is, back in the 2014 T20 WC. It was a close contest that saw SA record a narrow six-run win. Ahsan Malik's five-fer restricted the Proteas side to 145/8 in the first innings. In reply, Dutch opener Stephan Myburgh scored a fifty but could not take his side over the line.

SA vs NED SA on track to qualify for the semis

South Africa have played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament and many are even backing them to get the glory. Although SA will take the field as favorites, they should not take Netherlands lightly. Netherlands defeated Zimbabwe in their last fixture and would not mind denting SA's campaign. Anrich Nortje, David Miller, and Rilee Rossouw will hold the key for the Proteas side.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Netherlands (Probable XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 213 runs, Max O'Dowd is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Bas de Leede has scalped 11 wickets in the competition so far (ER: 7.57). Anrich Nortje is the only bowler to take two four-wicket hauls in the tournament so far. David Miller has scored 344 T20I runs this year at an average and strike rate of 68.80 and 170.29, respectively.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw (C), David Miller (VC), Aiden Markram, Max O'Dowd, Wayne Parnell, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock (VC), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Max O'Dowd, Wayne Parnell, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (C), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover