T20 WC: How to get stadium tickets for India-England semi-final?

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 08, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

The tickets are available on the official website of T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on November 10. The Adelaide Oval will host what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter. Meanwhile, the stadium tickets for the same are available on the official website of the T20 World Cup - www.t20worldcup.com. Here are further details.

Tickets Key details about the tickets

On the official T20 World Cup website, seats for only these categories are available - A ($165), B ($125), and C: Single seats only (from $20). Allocation of categories D, C (Alcohol-free), and D (General Admission) have been exhausted. The ticket price for adults varies from $80.00 to $165.00, while the price for children (2-16 years) is $20.

IND-PAK MCG witnessed a full house for India-Pakistan fixture

The Adelaide Oval is set to witness a full house for the India-England semi-final. Notably, the historic India-Pakistan clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 had its tickets sold out. The International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that even the additional standing room tickets were snapped up within minutes of going on sale. India defeated Pakistan in that match.

Details SF2: Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

At the Adelaide Oval, sides batting first have won seven of 14 T20Is. The venue has produced plenty of nail-biting thrillers, and anything around 155-165 could be a competitive total. Although it offers a batting-friendly deck, both pacers and spinners could be influential. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H H2H: India lead 12-10 in T20Is

India have a slender lead over England in T20 Internationals (12-10). The Men in Blue have won four of their last five matches against the Brits in the format, including a 2-1 triumph in 2022. As for T20 World Cups, India have a 2-1 win-loss record. They suffered a 90-run beating in the 2012 edition in Colombo.

India India are the hot favorites

The inaugural T20 World Cup winners, India, enjoy a 27-9 win-loss record in the format this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side eked out a narrow four-wicket win over Pakistan, followed by a 56-run win over Netherlands. They suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa before punching Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the Super 12s. India have what it takes to win it all Down Under.

England England eye their second T20 WC honor

England have arguably the most lethal attack on offer in the tournament. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales form a formidable opening pair. Ben Stokes is a clutch campaigner. Speedster Mark Wood can be a nuisance. England overcame Afghanistan but suffered a five-run beating to Ireland (DLS). Post a rain-abandoned game against Australia, they beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to reach the last four.