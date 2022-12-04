Sports

1st ODI: Bangladesh bowl out India (186); Shakib takes five-for

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 04, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul slammed a rescuing 73 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have been bowled for 186 in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan mowed down the Indian batting line-up, taking a superb five-wicket haul. He dismissed veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over. Ebadot Hossain too shone with four wickets. Meanwhile, KL Rahul was the lone warrior for India (73).

A patchy start for India

India were off to a patchy start after Bangladesh put them in to bat. They lost opener Shikhar Dhawan in just the sixth over. Rohit and Kohli tried to accelerate thereafter. The Men in Blue compiled 48/1 in the first 10 overs. In the very next over, Shakib dismissed both Rohit (second ball) and Kohli (fourth ball).

Shakib Al Hasan takes a five-for

After dismissing Kohli and Rohit, Shakib got rid of Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar to complete his five-wicket haul. One of the greatest all-rounders, Shakib took his fourth five-for in the format. Notably, Shakib has become the first Bangladesh spinner to take four or more wickets in an ODI innings against India. Shakib finished with figures of 5/36 (10).

Shakib breaks this record of Wasim Akram

Shakib now has the most wickets by a player at a single ground. By taking his 123rd wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Shakib overtook Wasim Akram, who took 122 wickets in Sharjah during his career.

Shakib has dismissed Kohli four times

Kohli has fallen to Shakib for the fourth time in ODI cricket. The former has racked up 118 runs off 125 balls against Shakib in the format. The tally includes a total of 50 dot balls. Kohli has smashed 10 fours and 1 six against Shakib in 50-over cricket. The former has struck at 94.40 and has an average of 94.4 against Shakib.

Rahul slams his 11th ODI fifty

Rahul came to the crease after India were reduced to 49/3. India had lost their top three - Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli. Rahul shared valuable stands with Shreyas Iyer and Sundar. As stated, Rahul slammed his 11th half-century in 50-over cricket. He smashed 73 off 70 balls before Ebadot Hossain dismissed him in the 40th over. Rahul hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Career-best ODI figures for Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain, playing just his second ODI, took four wickets. He dismissed Iyer, Rahul, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mohammed Siraj to claim his career-best figures in ODI cricket (4/47 in 8.2 overs).