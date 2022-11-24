Sports

Shikhar Dhawan set to complete 12,000 List A runs

Shikhar Dhawan set to complete 12,000 List A runs

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 24, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

Dhawan has 11,953 runs in List A cricket

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He will be without marquee players Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Dhawan could become just the third Indian skipper to win a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand. He also eyes the 12,000-run mark in List A cricket. Here are the key stats.

Dhawan to enter an elite club

Dhawan has been among India's biggest match-winners in 50-over cricket since his arrival. In the impending first ODI, he could enter an elite club by completing 12,000 List A runs. Interestingly, Dhawan made his List A debut in January 2005 for Delhi against J&K. In 296 matches, the left-handed batter owns 11,953 runs at 44.43. The tally includes 30 centuries and 66 fifties.

A look at his ODI career

Dhawan burst onto ODIs over a decade ago in a match against Australia in Visakhapatnam (October 2010). However, he progressed in ODIs only after starring on his Test debut (2013) with a 187-run knock. Dhawan was the Player of the Tournament at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has amassed 6,284 runs from 149 ODIs so far at 45.53. The tally includes 17 tons.

Rohit Sharma is behind Dhawan on this list

Dhawan will get to 12,000 List A runs even before India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The latter has 11,618 runs in the format so far. Notably, former England batter Graham Gooch holds the record for scoring the most List A runs (22,211). Graeme Hick (22,059) follows him on this list. For India, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list (21,999).

Dhawan averages 65.15 in ICC tournaments

Dhawan averages a staggering 65.15 in 50-over ICC tournaments. He has scored 1,238 runs from 20 matches across the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy. Dhawan has tallied six tons and four fifties in these matches. His strike rate jumps to 98.25 in this case.

Dhawan's record against NZ

Dhawan has an average record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. He owns 360 runs from 12 matches against the Kiwis. The tally includes just three 50+ scores, with his highest score being 75*. Notably, Dhawan averages 37.30 in New Zealand.

Will Dhawan lead India to glory?

It is to note that MS Dhoni and Kohli are the only Indian skippers to have won an ODI series in New Zealand. In 2009, the former handed India their first-ever series win in the nation. India won by a 3-1 margin. Kohli followed suit a decade later, guiding India to a 4-1 win. Dhawan can now enter this list.