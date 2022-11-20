Entertainment

Suniel Shetty finally reveals KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding plans!

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 20, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in early 2023

Suniel Shetty confirmed that his daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will be tying the knot in early 2023. He revealed to the media while promoting his upcoming web show, Dharavi Bank. The couple has been dating for some time now and their wedding rumors were making rounds too. Recently, reports surfaced that they were shifting to a new apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shetty and Rahul are the favorites among youth, and they have huge social media followings. She is known for her quirky fashion sense.

Rahul, on the other hand, is known for his cricketing skills, and IPL has catapulted him toward stardom. Recently, his form has been dicey, but the opening batsman played a few memorable knocks at the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Details Early 2023 wedding

At the launch event of Dharavi Bank, the Hera Pheri actor was asked about the upcoming wedding of his daughter, to which he replied it will be happening soon. Though he did not reveal any other detail, recent reports have it that Rahul will not be available for cricketing duties in early 2023, leading fans to connect the dots.

Anticipation Wedding venue and Love Storiyaan

As per Pinkvilla, the couple will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala residence named 'Jahaan'. A famous wedding planner has been seen making rounds around the property too. The couple started dating three years back and Rahul made it official a few months ago.

Information At the work front

Athiya Shetty has taken a hiatus as she is learning new things. She is currently working as a fashion director at a company she is invested in. Shetty Senior has Dharavi Bank up for release. He also has Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty. Rahul, on the other hand, will be focusing on his gameplay for the ODI World Cup in India next year.