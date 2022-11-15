Sports

IPL 2023: MI drop 13 players, SRH release captain Williamson

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 15, 2022, 06:37 pm 3 min read

All 10 franchises had to reveal their retentions on November 15

The existing 10 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have revealed the final list of players retained and released. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have released 13 players from their roster, including Kieron Pollard, who has retired from the IPL. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings let go of star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. In a surprising move, Sunrisers Hyderabad have released their captain, Kane Williamson.

Current squad of MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal. They acquired Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff through a trade from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Remaining purse: Rs. 20.55 crore. Overseas slots remaining: 3

West Indian all-rounder Pollard has announced his retirement from IPL. Pollard, who served Mumbai Indians as a premier all-rounder for over a decade, called time on his IPL career on Tuesday. He was involved in each of the five title-winning campaigns of MI (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). Pollard will now take up the role of batting coach with them.

Released: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, Chari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa. Retained: MS Dhoni (captain, wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati. Purse: Rs. 20.45. Overseas slots remaining: 2.

Players released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod. Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Remaining purse: Rs. 42.25 crore. Overseas slots remaining: 4.

Players released by DC: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, and Mandeep Singh. They had acquired Aman Khan through a trade from Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, KKR traded in Thakur from DC. Purse remaining: Rs. 19.45 crore. Overseas slots remaining: 2.

Players released by RR: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka. RR acquired no players in the trading window. Purse remaining: Rs. 13.2 crore. Overseas slots remaining: 4.

Players released by RCB: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Sherfane Rutherford. RCB acquired no players in the trading window. Purse remaining: Rs. 8.75 crore. Overseas slots remaining: 2.