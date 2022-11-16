Sports

Australia vs England, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Australia vs England, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 11:21 am 3 min read

England are the defending ODI World Cup champions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are gearing up to host England in the first of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (November 17). Having clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title down under few days ago, the Three Lions would be high on confidence. On the other hand, the Aussies, who could not even reach the semi-final stage, would seek redemption. Here is the preview.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval will host this affair. Sides batting first have won 47 of the 87 ODIs here with the average first-innings score being 228. While the venue witnessed some high-scoring games in the T20 WC, spinners were effective in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (8:50 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Australia enjoy a significant lead over England in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (84-63). The two sides last met in the format in September 2020 in England. While the score line read 1-1 after the first two games, the Aussies thrillingly sealed the series in the decider. Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell smashed centuries in that crucial contest.

AUS vs ENG Can Australia gain redemption?

11 of the 15 members of England's T20 WC squad have stayed back. Jason Roy, Olly Stone and James Vince have joined the group. Australia announced a strong squad following an early exit from the global tournament. Glenn Maxwell's ouster with an untimely injury is indeed a major blow for the Aussies. Pat Cummins will stand in his maiden leadership assignment in ODIs.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (Wwicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (Captain), Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Zampa England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, James Vince, Phillip Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Olly Stone

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mitchell Starc has scalped 22 wickets in just nine ODIs since 2021 (ER: 4.07). Travis Head has smashed 395 runs in 10 matches against England with his average and strike rate being 43.88 and 101.02, respectively. Jason Roy's highest ODI score of 180 was recorded in Australia in 2018. Chris Woakes has scored 370 runs, besides claiming 30 wickets in 19 ODIs against Australia.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (VC), Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Sam Billings, Cameron Green, Moeen Ali, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, David Warner (C), Sam Billings, Cameron Green (VC), Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes